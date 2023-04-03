St Andrews and Dundee developments in the running for housebuilding ‘Oscars’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A striking cluster of apartments in the heart of St Andrews has been shortlisted for a major housebuilding awards.

The residential development at 22 Lade Braes is in the running for the Best Small Development of the Year at the Homes for Scotland Awards.

Consisting of just eight apartments, all of which enjoy terrific views over St Andrews, it’s located just off the historic Lade Braes walk.

The project was spearheaded by local firm Headon Developments. They were nominated for the awards due to their inclusion of sustainable elements, use of local materials and considerate design.

Prices for the flats started at £490,000. All eight were quickly snapped up after being advertised by estate agent Rettie.

Based in St Andrews, Headon Developments have been building homes in East Fife for more than 30 years.

Among their previous projects are numerous developments in St Andrews. The company is also behind projects in Crail, Strathkinnes and Edinburgh.

Major development

Headon Developments is one half of HeadonS1, the company behind the major 900-home St Andrews West development.

The multi-million-pound investment includes air source heat pumps, dedicated cycle lanes and connection to wider public transport networks.

As well as housing, it will include business and employment land.

In addition, a central green corridor and active travel route running through the site aims to connect neighbourhoods and provide a social space for residents.

Joe Headon, managing director of Headon Developments, said: “This is testament to the quality of developments we strive for, which blend the latest advances in technology with a mix of traditional and contemporary materials ultimately providing great homes for our clients.”

Meanwhile two Dundee developments have been shortlisted in the Development of the Year (Medium) category.

They are Campion Homes’ project at Ellengowan and Stewart Milne Group’s

Ballumbie Rise development.

The winners of the Homes for Scotland Awards will be announced on Friday May 26.