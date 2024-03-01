Living room of home has incredible views of Forth bridges and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Living room of home has incredible views of Forth bridges and Fife

The new owners will be able to soak up the iconic landmarks from the comfort of their sofa.

By Andrew Robson
View of Fife and Forth bridges inside the South Queensferry home.
The living room of the home with incredible panoramic views of the Forth. Image: Thorntons

A home with incredible living room views of the Forth bridges and Fife has gone on the market.

The property in South Queensferry has a huge wall-length window with stunning panoramas over the iconic Forth crossings and the southern Fife coastline.

Whoever ends up buying the property – which will cost in the region of £1 million – will be able to look out over three of Scotland’s most famous landmarks from the comfort of their sofa.

Spread over three floors, the “one of a kind” home on Station Road has five bedrooms.

11 Station Road, South Queensferry
The home is on Station Road in South Queensferry. Image: Thorntons
The rear of the home shows the quirky nature of the property. Image: Thorntons

In addition to that incredible living room, it has a large kitchen/dining room and a distinct attic craft room with multi-aspect windows.

The first-floor master bedroom boasts a spacious Forth-facing terrace to make the most of the setting.

Four other generous bedrooms make up the home – one of which is currently used as an office.

Bedroom five could also be transformed into a formal dining room.

Views of Forth bridges from the family home
All three Forth bridges can be seen from the comfort of the sofa. Image: Thorntons
A view of Fife across the water from the South Queensferry home
A view of the Forth and Fife from the attic. Image: Thorntons
Several parts of the home offer Forth views. Image: Thorntons
Another sitting area looking over the water and Fife. Image: Thorntons
The kitchen also boasts great views. Image: Thorntons

The garden has a sheltered patio area which is just yards from the water.

The home is accessed via a private driveway and there is a double garage for secure car parking.

Peter Ryder, managing director of Thorntons Property Services – which is marketing the property – said: “This is a very special home with a very special outlook.

“Its new owners will have one of the most picture-perfect views in Scotland.

The garden overlooking the Firth of Forth.
The garden offers yet more views of the bridges. Image: Thorntons
The garden terrace in the 5-bed South Queensferry home.
The terrace off the master bedroom. Image: Thorntons

“It’s the equivalent of looking at a postcard from your living room.

“11 Station Road is one of a kind, and I’d encourage interested parties to come forward as soon as possible for viewings.”

The South Queensferry home is on the market for offers over £950,000.

Across the water, a former sweetie shop in Kilconquhar – which is now a charming family home – is on sale for £525,000.

