Living room of home has incredible views of Forth bridges and Fife

A home with incredible living room views of the Forth bridges and Fife has gone on the market.

The property in South Queensferry has a huge wall-length window with stunning panoramas over the iconic Forth crossings and the southern Fife coastline.

Whoever ends up buying the property – which will cost in the region of £1 million – will be able to look out over three of Scotland’s most famous landmarks from the comfort of their sofa.

Spread over three floors, the “one of a kind” home on Station Road has five bedrooms.

In addition to that incredible living room, it has a large kitchen/dining room and a distinct attic craft room with multi-aspect windows.

The first-floor master bedroom boasts a spacious Forth-facing terrace to make the most of the setting.

Four other generous bedrooms make up the home – one of which is currently used as an office.

Bedroom five could also be transformed into a formal dining room.

The garden has a sheltered patio area which is just yards from the water.

The home is accessed via a private driveway and there is a double garage for secure car parking.

Peter Ryder, managing director of Thorntons Property Services – which is marketing the property – said: “This is a very special home with a very special outlook.

“Its new owners will have one of the most picture-perfect views in Scotland.

“It’s the equivalent of looking at a postcard from your living room.

“11 Station Road is one of a kind, and I’d encourage interested parties to come forward as soon as possible for viewings.”

The South Queensferry home is on the market for offers over £950,000.

