Former sweetie shop in Kilconquhar now a charming family home on sale for £525k

Corner Croft is a lovely B listed home in one of Fife’s most beautiful villages.

It’s on the main street in Kilconquhar, just a few steps from the Kinneucher Inn, which won the Best Local Restaurant in Scotland title at last year’s Good Food Guide awards.

Originally three separate dwellings dating from the 1800s, one of which was the village sweetie shop, Corner Croft has been combined into a single family home.

With its white-painted stone facade and pantile roof, it’s a home built in the traditional East Neuk style.

Exploring inside

A welcoming hallway leads into a generous dual aspect living room. French doors open into the garden and there’s a large stone hearth with open fire.

The kitchen could do with being upgraded but is a spacious room with an outlook over the rear garden. A spacious dining room has a polished mahogany floor.

The master bedroom is on the ground floor and has an en suite shower room and its own garden access via a pair of French doors.

Upstairs are two more double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The large rear garden has stone wall boundaries, a stretch of lawn and excellent topiary.

A detached timber garage could potentially be replaced by a summer house, garden room or granny flat.

Corner Croft, Kilconquhar, Fife is on sale with Rettie for offers over £525,000.