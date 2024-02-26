Former sweetie shop in Kilconquhar now a charming family home on sale for £525k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former sweetie shop in Kilconquhar now a charming family home on sale for £525k

Originally three buildings - one of which was the village sweet shop - Corner Croft is now a three-bedroom home that's full of character.

By Jack McKeown
Corner Croft is in the village of Kilconquhar. Image: Rettie.
Corner Croft is in the village of Kilconquhar. Image: Rettie.

Corner Croft is a lovely B listed home in one of Fife’s most beautiful villages.

It’s on the main street in Kilconquhar, just a few steps from the Kinneucher Inn, which won the Best Local Restaurant in Scotland title at last year’s Good Food Guide awards.

Corner Croft was one the village sweet shop. Image: Rettie.
Corner Croft is close to Kilconquhar Loch. Image: Rettie.
Kilconquhar is a charming village near the East Neuk. Image: Rettie.

Originally three separate dwellings dating from the 1800s, one of which was the village sweetie shop, Corner Croft has been combined into a single family home.

With its white-painted stone facade and pantile roof, it’s a home built in the traditional East Neuk style.

Exploring inside

A welcoming hallway leads into a generous dual aspect living room. French doors open into the garden and there’s a large stone hearth with open fire.

The kitchen could do with being upgraded but is a spacious room with an outlook over the rear garden. A spacious dining room has a polished mahogany floor.

The master bedroom is on the ground floor and has an en suite shower room and its own garden access via a pair of French doors.

The living room has an open fire and doors to the garden. Image: Rettie.
The kitchen could benefit from updating. Image: Rettie.
The sheltered back garden is a suntrap. Image: Rettie.

Upstairs are two more double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The large rear garden has stone wall boundaries, a stretch of lawn and excellent topiary.

A detached timber garage could potentially be replaced by a summer house, garden room or granny flat.

Corner Croft, Kilconquhar, Fife is on sale with Rettie for offers over £525,000.

