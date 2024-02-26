Man suffers serious injuries in Montrose attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Man suffers serious injuries in Montrose attack

The incident took place at Castle Place on Friday afternoon.

By Ellidh Aitken
Castle Place in Montrose. Image: Google Street View
Castle Place in Montrose. Image: Google Street View

A man has suffered serious injuries after being attacked by two men in Montrose.

The incident took place at Castle Place at around 3.30pm on Friday.

Police say the victim, a 30-year-old man, had an altercation with a small group of two men and two women in the High Street area.

He was then attacked by two men on Castle Place.

He suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police issue descriptions of two men after Montrose attack

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the Montrose attack.

The first suspect is described as being white, around 5ft 7in and of average build.

He was thought to be in his early 20s and has short ginger hair.

The second man is also described as being white and in his early 20s.

He was slightly taller than the first man, had a stocky build and curly black hair and was wearing jeans.

‘Numerous members of the public interacted with the victim’

Detective Inspector Graham Lee said: “We are carrying out extensive inquiries into this incident, including searching through local CCTV.

“We are aware that numerous members of the public interacted with the victim and suspects before and after the attack.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the circumstances, or believes they may have any information which could assist our inquiries, to please come forward.

“You can contact police on 101, quoting incident 0568 of February 24 2024.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Angus Council sets its 2024/25 budget this week. Image@ Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Car parking charges set to stay on hold as Angus Council prepares budget
Philip Mills at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Builder who left Scotland after being caught with child abuse stash in Montrose is…
Royal Montrose Mercantile Golf Club captain Jamie Pert and Pert Bruce site manager Katy Davies outside the clubhouse. Image: Supplied
Why R&A lockers from the home of golf fit historic Royal Montrose Mercantile to…
Former Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir residents still 'traumatised' by Steven Donaldson murder says ex-Provost ahead of Tasmin Glass…
Fabrice Roverselli at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Retired chef from France sprayed cops with bleach in Montrose holiday let siege
Hillview House from above.
Six-bedroom Montrose home with North Sea views and indoor swimming pool on sale for…
Rowan Jack, 3, nibbles on a home grown carrot from his dad's stall. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Kirriemuir Tattie Day continues to grow
Cyclists during a previous Ride the North event. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Ride the North organiser blown away by response to cycle event's Angus debut
Emergency services helping Laura and her dog escape her house.
£16m Brechin flood defences in 'good condition' after Storm Babet
3
David Cook at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Arbroath paedophile stored child abuse files on his iPhone