Man suffers serious injuries in Montrose attack

A man has suffered serious injuries after being attacked by two men in Montrose.

The incident took place at Castle Place at around 3.30pm on Friday.

Police say the victim, a 30-year-old man, had an altercation with a small group of two men and two women in the High Street area.

He was then attacked by two men on Castle Place.

He suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police issue descriptions of two men after Montrose attack

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the Montrose attack.

The first suspect is described as being white, around 5ft 7in and of average build.

He was thought to be in his early 20s and has short ginger hair.

The second man is also described as being white and in his early 20s.

He was slightly taller than the first man, had a stocky build and curly black hair and was wearing jeans.

‘Numerous members of the public interacted with the victim’

Detective Inspector Graham Lee said: “We are carrying out extensive inquiries into this incident, including searching through local CCTV.

“We are aware that numerous members of the public interacted with the victim and suspects before and after the attack.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the circumstances, or believes they may have any information which could assist our inquiries, to please come forward.

“You can contact police on 101, quoting incident 0568 of February 24 2024.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”