Man taken to hospital after scooter and van crash in Dundee

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a scooter and a van in Dundee.

A stretch of Strathmartine Road was closed by police on Monday afternoon following the collision.

Police say they do not have information on the type of scooter involved.

One man told The Courier the road was closed for more than half an hour.

‘A lot of police’ after scooter and van crash in Dundee

He said: “There was a lot of police on Strathmartine Road near the junction with Park Road.

“Police were redirecting traffic from there. The road was closed for over 30 minutes.

“I never saw the incident, but police were clearing a public footpath before they left the scene.”

A dog walker said two ambulances had attended the incident.

She said: “There was a load of police just before 3pm. I was told to go on the opposing pavement by the police.

“Two ambulances were in attendance.

“There was one transit van where the police were positioned, close to the junction with Nevill Street.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.15pm on Monday, police were called to Strathmartine Road in Dundee, following a crash involving a van and a scooter.

“One man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment and the road reopened around 3.10pm.

“Inquiries remain ongoing.”