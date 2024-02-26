Man taken to hospital after scooter and van crash in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man taken to hospital after scooter and van crash in Dundee

Police closed a stretch of Strathmartine Road on Monday afternoon.

By Chloe Burrell & James Simpson
Police closed a section of Strathmartine Road and Park Road in Dundee on Monday.
Police closed a section of Strathmartine Road and Park Road in Dundee on Monday.

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a scooter and a van in Dundee.

A stretch of Strathmartine Road was closed by police on Monday afternoon following the collision.

Police say they do not have information on the type of scooter involved.

One man told The Courier the road was closed for more than half an hour.

‘A lot of police’ after scooter and van crash in Dundee

He said: “There was a lot of police on Strathmartine Road near the junction with Park Road.

Police were redirecting traffic from there. The road was closed for over 30 minutes.

“I never saw the incident, but police were clearing a public footpath before they left the scene.”

A dog walker said two ambulances had attended the incident.

She said: “There was a load of police just before 3pm. I was told to go on the opposing pavement by the police.

“Two ambulances were in attendance.

Police on Strathmartine Road in Dundee.
Police on Strathmartine Road after the crash.

“There was one transit van where the police were positioned, close to the junction with Nevill Street.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.15pm on Monday, police were called to Strathmartine Road in Dundee, following a crash involving a van and a scooter.

“One man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment and the road reopened around 3.10pm.

“Inquiries remain ongoing.”

