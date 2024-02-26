LEE WILKIE: No rest for Dundee United after crucial Queen’s Park win – Tangerines must go again and again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: No rest for Dundee United after crucial Queen’s Park win – Tangerines must go again and again

The games are coming thick and fast for United, who kept their place at the top of the Championship thanks to the weekend's win.

Dundee United stars celebrate Glenn Middleton's goal against Queen;s Park
Dundee United stars celebrate Glenn MIddleton's goal. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United’s 3-1 win over Queen’s Park was a major moment for the Tangerines.

I wrote last week that big questions of character had been raised following the defeat to title rivals Raith Rovers.

Questions they’d need to answer next time out.

They went one better than just answering them.

Because going 1-0 down at home ramped up the pressure even further.

Anyone who has seen United at home this season will know what happens when they don’t get the first goal.

They really struggle to break teams down.

Ruari Paton, right, celebrates after his shock opener
Ruari Paton, right, celebrates after his shock opener for Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

Queen’s Park, too, had kept clean sheets in each of their last three games.

Throw that defensive confidence, United’s Tannadice struggles this season and that painful Raith Rovers defeat into the mix and it’s a mountain to climb.

Jim Goodwin’s side, though, showed they have real character through the side.

Coming from behind to win 3-1 after all that speaks volumes.

With Rovers also picking up a win, it was vital.

It doesn’t take a huge amount to swing a title race one way or the other, especially one as tight as this.

I hope United now kick on.

It’s a crucial part of the season, games coming thick and fast.

Glenn Middleton scores for Dundee United
Glenn Middleton’s clinical finish made the game safe for Dundee United against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

Airdrieonians tonight then Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday.

In a short space of time we could see the title picture change an awful lot. I think it could change in United’s favour.

Generally these kind of runs with congested fixtures are tough for Championship sides to deal with.

Small squads get stretched and injuries and tiredness are a problem.

The big squad at Tannadice, though, will come in very handy.

For me, they are best equipped in the division to deal with this upcoming run.

Now they have to make that pay off.

Airdrieonians are a good side and Tuesday’s game will be far from easy.

United, though, have been pretty good against Rhys McCabe’s side and have had their number.

Stars stepping up in front of goal

Continue like that and things are looking good again for the Tangerines.

Then it’s two tough away games at Partick Thistle and Greenock Morton.

Another big plus from Saturday’s win over Queen’s Park were goals from Jordan Tillson and Glenn Middleton.

Louis Moult grabbed a cracking free-kick and it’s often been him or Tony Watt to come up with the goods when needed.

So it’s great to see others step up and grab big goals.

A first United goal is great for Tillson but I was especially pleased to see Middleton get on the scoresheet.

He was dropped to the bench by Goodwin and responded in the perfect manner.

He’s one that I think gets criticised more than others because he can be inconsistent.

If he’s out to shut doubters up then United have a motivated player with quality.

Huge positives all-round on a testing day for United.

They proved their mettle – now they need to go and do it again.

