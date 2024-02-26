LEE WILKIE: No rest for Dundee United after crucial Queen’s Park win – Tangerines must go again and again

Dundee United’s 3-1 win over Queen’s Park was a major moment for the Tangerines.

I wrote last week that big questions of character had been raised following the defeat to title rivals Raith Rovers.

Questions they’d need to answer next time out.

They went one better than just answering them.

Because going 1-0 down at home ramped up the pressure even further.

Anyone who has seen United at home this season will know what happens when they don’t get the first goal.

They really struggle to break teams down.

Queen’s Park, too, had kept clean sheets in each of their last three games.

Throw that defensive confidence, United’s Tannadice struggles this season and that painful Raith Rovers defeat into the mix and it’s a mountain to climb.

Jim Goodwin’s side, though, showed they have real character through the side.

Coming from behind to win 3-1 after all that speaks volumes.

With Rovers also picking up a win, it was vital.

It doesn’t take a huge amount to swing a title race one way or the other, especially one as tight as this.

I hope United now kick on.

It’s a crucial part of the season, games coming thick and fast.

Airdrieonians tonight then Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday.

In a short space of time we could see the title picture change an awful lot. I think it could change in United’s favour.

Generally these kind of runs with congested fixtures are tough for Championship sides to deal with.

Small squads get stretched and injuries and tiredness are a problem.

The big squad at Tannadice, though, will come in very handy.

For me, they are best equipped in the division to deal with this upcoming run.

Now they have to make that pay off.

Airdrieonians are a good side and Tuesday’s game will be far from easy.

United, though, have been pretty good against Rhys McCabe’s side and have had their number.

Stars stepping up in front of goal

Continue like that and things are looking good again for the Tangerines.

Then it’s two tough away games at Partick Thistle and Greenock Morton.

Another big plus from Saturday’s win over Queen’s Park were goals from Jordan Tillson and Glenn Middleton.

Louis Moult grabbed a cracking free-kick and it’s often been him or Tony Watt to come up with the goods when needed.

So it’s great to see others step up and grab big goals.

A first United goal is great for Tillson but I was especially pleased to see Middleton get on the scoresheet.

He was dropped to the bench by Goodwin and responded in the perfect manner.

He’s one that I think gets criticised more than others because he can be inconsistent.

If he’s out to shut doubters up then United have a motivated player with quality.

Huge positives all-round on a testing day for United.

They proved their mettle – now they need to go and do it again.