Dundee United goal hero Jordan Tillson says Raith ‘not going anywhere’ as he hails Terrors ‘spirit’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United goal hero Jordan Tillson says Raith ‘not going anywhere’ as he hails Terrors ‘spirit’

The on-loan midfielder grabbed his first goal for the club in the 3-1 win over Queen's Park.

By Craig Cairns
Jordan Tillson said Raith will push Dundee United all the way. Image: SNS.
Jordan Tillson said Raith will push Dundee United all the way. Image: SNS.

Jordan Tillson praised the “spirit” shown by Dundee United in Saturday’s dominant win over Queen’s Park.

The Scottish Championship leaders bounced back from the last-minute heartbreak of the previous weekend against Raith Rovers to return to winning ways.

While comfortable in the end, it took a “patient” approach after United fell behind when a rare error from goalkeeper Jack Walton allowed the prolific Ruari Paton to give Queen’s Park the lead.

Louis Moult brought the Tangerines level with a fantastic free-kick before Tillson nodded them in front.

Jordan Tillson gave Dundee United the lead against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

Glenn Middleton rounded off the scoring after linking up with fellow second-half substitute Alex Greive.

A similar attitude will likely be required for the Championship run-in after Raith followed up their win over United with another away to Ayr, with manager Jim Goodwin challenging his side to go unbeaten over the next fortnight.

Jordan Tillson: Raith will push us all the way

“They are not going anywhere,” said Tillson, who joined on loan from Ross County in September.

“They are going to push us all the way and we are going to push them all the way – it is going to be a good battle.

“We can only worry about ourselves and that’s what we’ll do in the next game on Tuesday [night against Airdrie].

“It was nice to get off the mark for United and I thought it was a good result in the end.

“It was a tough game and they are a good team, with a good manager who knows what he is doing so we had to dig in today and got a good result.”

Dundee United’s reaction was ‘brilliant’ after an early setback versus Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

Tillson’s first goal for United was an important one, giving Goodwin’s side the lead before the break among a few lovely passages of play that just lacked the finish.

Not only was it a good response to a rare league defeat the week before – their first on the road in the league this season – they had the character to respond to going a goal down in the manner they did.

“That shows the spirit of the lads. There is a real togetherness,” added Tillson.

‘Brilliant’ reaction

“You look around when we went 1-0 down and everyone is cheering each other on, geeing each other up and making sure we aren’t getting down.

“I thought our reaction was brilliant. It is one of those where teams come here and make it tough for us.

It is a difficult place to play when teams sit in and make it hard for you.

“You have to be patient at times and I thought we did that well.

“We mixed the game up, playing longer and shorter – in the end, it paid off.”

The 30-year-old United midfielder hopes to build on this performance and keep his place in a competitive squad.

Dundee United stars celebrate Glenn Middleton's goal against Queen;s Park
United stars celebrate Glenn MIddleton’s goal. Image: SNS

Much of that will depend on the fitness of Ross Docherty and when he can return to the side.

Tillson addresses future

Whether or not Tillson will be a Dundee United player come next season isn’t something that has been discussed as he and his team-mates focus on more immediate goals.

“It is one of them where we need to get promoted and then the conversations can be had,” said the midfielder.

“I think we are all in the same boat, we all know what we need to do and hopefully we can crack on and get going again.”

More from Dundee United

Jordan Tillson heads home his first goal for Dundee United
5 Dundee United talking points: Analysing major Tannadice tweaks as Jim Goodwin insists Jack…
Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin sets Dundee United target as Tannadice boss hails young duo and offers…
Dundee United players celebrate going 2-1 up against Queen's Park
Dundee United 3-1 Queen's Park: Jim Goodwin rings the changes as Tangerines see off…
Dundee United's Kevin Holt celebrates his leveller against Inverness
Dundee United must 'be brave' at Tannadice as Kevin Holt discusses pressure
Raith manager Ian Murray was surprised at the punishment for Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton. Images: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray has say on social media post deemed 'poor judgement'…
Jack Hamilton, dark blue, squares up to Jack Walton following their clash
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin brands Raith Rovers video 'strange' and 'poor judgement'
5
Jim Goodwin is preparing Dundee United for the visit of Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: Jim Goodwin says Dundee United could bring in another new signing
Cillian Sheridan spent two seasons at Dundee (Image: David Young/Shutterstock)
Ex-Dundee and St Johnstone striker Cillian Sheridan lands new Championship deal - and could…
Tam Courts takes in a Dunfermline fixture last November
Tam Courts ready for dugout return as ex-Dundee United boss laps up Scotland manager…
Dundee United supporters wave flags in a Tannadice stand
5 games in 14 days to shape Dundee United title bid as Tannadice question…

Conversation