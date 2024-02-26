Luke McCowan insists Dundee must own their poor display in defeat at Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke McCowan insists Dundee must own their poor display in defeat at Hibs

The Dens Park star says the Dark Blues have to deal with the tactical side of the game better.

By George Cran
Dundee star Luke McCowan takes on Hibs. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee must take ownership of their performance in their disappointing defeat away to Hibs.

That’s the view of Luke McCowan after the Dark Blues’ lead in the top six race was cut to two points at Easter Road.

The Hibees ran out 2-1 winners after dominating for much of the contest.

“We were lucky to go in at half-time just 1-0 down because we didn’t use the ball well enough,” McCowan said.

“You can play bad, get back into the game and then be frustrated we lost a goal.

“But I don’t think we played anywhere near our usual selves and have to be smarter when we attack.

Hibs grabbed a big win over Dundee. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
“We could have controlled the game far better but we didn’t do it.

“We knew before the game what type of team Hibs were but we didn’t deal with it and were punished.”

Trevor Carson

Trevor Carson gave away the penalty that broke the first-half deadlock.

However, he went on to make a string of saves and McCowan insists there won’t be any blame for the goalie coming from the dressing-room.

“If it wasn’t for Trev in the first half it could easily have been three or four,” he added.

Trevor Carson gives away a penalty as Dundee are beaten at Hibs. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
“Trev probably won’t care about the saves he made because that’s the standard he sets himself.

“He knows himself the penalty he gave away was unlike him but he’s been unreal for us this season.

“He was pulling off some superb saves left, right and centre so the mistake he made was just a blip.

“That won’t stop him playing well for the rest of the season, it will only motivate him.

Trevor Carson made a string of saves. Image: SNS
“From a team point of view, you can’t be relying on the keeper to pull you through a game with four or five top-class saves.

“We have to take a bit of ownership ourselves and when we make mistakes on the ball we get it back.

“We have to be better at the whole tactical side of things.

“Trev is a top goalie who will always pull us out of games, but we need to step up and help him because a lot happens before it gets near him.”

‘Get going again’

McCowan is pleased to have a midweek game this week to bounce back in.

Luke McCowan celebrates his equaliser. Image: SNS
However, a daunting trip to Premiership champions Celtic on Wednesday isn’t the ideal.

“It’s a tough one to bounce yourself back in, but you have to dust yourself off and get going again,” he added.

“I’ve always liked midweek games because they give you the chance to go again no matter what the result has been the previous weekend.

“So we’ll go there, we know the strengths we’ve got and we’ll try to exploit Celtic in any way we can.

“It’s going to be an even harder game than we had against Hibs so we’ll have to give it our all.”

Conversation