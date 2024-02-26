Builder who left Scotland after being caught with child abuse stash in Montrose is sentenced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Builder who left Scotland after being caught with child abuse stash in Montrose is sentenced

Self-employed Philip Mills, 58, has left Angus to live in Merseyside following a police raid at his former home in 2022.

By Ross Gardiner
Philip Mills at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Philip Mills at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A Merseyside builder who downloaded sick child abuse material while living in Montrose has been placed on the sex offenders register for the next five years.

Philip Mills has since left Scotland to live with his parents in Formby.

Mills previously appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court, where his case was reduced from indictment to a summary complaint.

At a hearing last year, he pled guilty to taking or making indecent photographs of children on February 4 2019.

However, the first offender was not caught with the material until police raided his former Glenlethnot Place home three-and-a-half years later.

The obscene files were detected on a phone and a USB pen.

The 58-year-old will returned to the dock to be sentenced after an assessment by social workers in the Liverpool area.

Aware liberty risked

Solicitor Nick Markowski explained that Mills had returned to live with his parents in England.

Mr Markowski said: “He is a self-employed builder by trade.

“He’s assessed as suitable for a community payback order with both supervision for a period and unpaid work.

Forfar Sheriff Court.

“He’s aware – given the nature of the offence – that his liberty is at risk.

“However this matter has been reduced to a summary complaint and the number of images in this case is low.”

Mr Markowski said his client had attended the Lucy Faithfull course – in conjunction with Stop It Now! – in Edinburgh off his own back.

“None of the images were accessible to Mr Mills,” he added.

“He’s already done some work to address issues.

He said his client had a history of mental health issues.

On register

Sheriff Garry Sutherland imposed a direct alternative to custody on Mills.

Mills will be under supervision for two years and must complete 180 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months.

The sheriff stated this number “marks the seriousness of the offence.”

His devices were forfeited and he was placed on the sex offenders register for five years.

The sheriff said: “Mr Mills, this is a serious offence, and one for which absolutely jail is in the court’s mind in how to deal with it.”

Disgusting find

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie previously told the court “intelligence had been received by the police” and a warrant was granted to search Mills’ then-home in Montrose on September 22 in 2022.

“They found Mr Mills within the address, alone,” the prosecutor said.

“During the search, a number of electronic items were found.

“Examination of the devices was successful.

“During the examination of Mr Mills’ mobile telephone, the police found one photograph showing child sexual exploitation.”

The image was identified as Category A, the most graphic kind.

It depicted a primary school aged child being sexually abused by a grown man.

“That was created on February 4 in 2019,” Mr McKenzie continued.

Another nine images were discovered on a USB stick, showing children 14 or younger.

The creation dates of these files, all considered category C, were not clear to police.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving Picture shows; Christopher Harper. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 23/02/2024
Under-the-influence Dundee driver caused two-car smash that blocked A9 in Perthshire
Fabrice Roverselli at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Retired chef from France sprayed cops with bleach in Montrose holiday let siege
Erick Fragnito.
Pizza chef stole PlayStation 4 from Dunfermline man's home out of 'revenge'
Post Thumbnail
Dundee man accused of using EnchroChat to run major drugs operation
Thomas Devers.
Drug-crazed thief alerted neighbour after ransacking parked car in Crieff
David Cook at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Arbroath paedophile stored child abuse files on his iPhone
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Lost the rag at noisy students
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving Picture shows; Marguerite Macgilchrist. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 23/02/2024
Driver, 82, mowed down pedestrians in Perth city centre
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Kirkcaldy man, 35, admits life-endangering attack on ex's new partner
Owen Martin.
Kelty footballer 'put lives at risk' as he drifted across M90 near Kinross at…