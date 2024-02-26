Woman treated for smoke inhalation after Kirkcaldy fire

A woman was treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Kirkcaldy.

Firefighters tackled the blaze on Overton Mains at around 8.40pm on Sunday after receiving reports of a house fire.

The woman was treated on the scene and there were no other injuries.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews administered oxygen therapy and she was checked over by paramedics on the scene.

“The stop call came in at 9.43pm.”

Two appliances from Kirkcaldy fire station attended the incident.