Fife Woman treated for smoke inhalation after Kirkcaldy fire The woman was checked over by paramedics at the scene. By Kieran Webster February 26 2024, 7:40am February 26 2024, 7:40am 0 comment The fire happened on Overton Mains in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View A woman was treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Kirkcaldy. Firefighters tackled the blaze on Overton Mains at around 8.40pm on Sunday after receiving reports of a house fire. The woman was treated on the scene and there were no other injuries. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews administered oxygen therapy and she was checked over by paramedics on the scene. "The stop call came in at 9.43pm." Two appliances from Kirkcaldy fire station attended the incident.
