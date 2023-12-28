Paedophile who downloaded child abuse material in Montrose leaves Scotland for England

A paedophile who downloaded sick child abuse material while living in Montrose has left the area to live with his parents in Merseyside.

Philip Mills appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court, where his case was reduced from indictment to a summary complaint.

He pled guilty to taking or making indecent photographs of children on a single date – February 4 in 2019.

However, the first offender was not caught with the filth until police raided his former Glenlethnot Place home three-and-a-half years later.

The 57-year-old will be sentenced in February after reports have been prepared.

Most graphic kind

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie told the court “intelligence had been received by the police” and a warrant was granted to search Mills’ then-home in Montrose on September 22 last year.

“They found Mr Mills within the address, alone.

“During the search, a number of electronic items were found.

“Examination of the devices was successful.

“During the examination of Mr Mills’ mobile telephone, the police found one photograph showing child sexual exploitation.”

The image was identified as Category A, the most graphic kind.

It depicted a child between the ages of six and eight being sexually abused by a man.

“That was created on February 4 in 2019,” Mr McKenzie continued.

Another nine images were discovered on a USB stick, showing children aged six to 14.

The creation dates of these files, all considered category C, were not clear to police.

Left Angus

Solicitor Nick Markowski said Mills left Angus “a number of months ago” and is now living with his parents in Formby.

He said: “There is a background of mental health issues.

“He engaged with the charity that deals with persons that have issues relating to accessing this type of image.”

Mills was placed on the Sex Offenders Register by Sheriff Krista Johnston and continued bail, with nine special conditions.

His period on the Register will be determined at the next hearing.

