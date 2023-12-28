Paedophile who downloaded child abuse material in Montrose leaves Scotland for England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paedophile who downloaded child abuse material in Montrose leaves Scotland for England

57-year-old Philip Mills, who was caught with a file categorised as the most graphic kind, has left Angus to stay with his parents.

By Ross Gardiner
Philip Mills at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Philip Mills at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A paedophile who downloaded sick child abuse material while living in Montrose has left the area to live with his parents in Merseyside.

Philip Mills appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court, where his case was reduced from indictment to a summary complaint.

He pled guilty to taking or making indecent photographs of children on a single date – February 4 in 2019.

However, the first offender was not caught with the filth until police raided his former Glenlethnot Place home three-and-a-half years later.

The 57-year-old will be sentenced in February after reports have been prepared.

Most graphic kind

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie told the court “intelligence had been received by the police” and a warrant was granted to search Mills’ then-home in Montrose on September 22 last year.

“They found Mr Mills within the address, alone.

“During the search, a number of electronic items were found.

“Examination of the devices was successful.

“During the examination of Mr Mills’ mobile telephone, the police found one photograph showing child sexual exploitation.”

The image was identified as Category A, the most graphic kind.

It depicted a child between the ages of six and eight being sexually abused by a man.

“That was created on February 4 in 2019,” Mr McKenzie continued.

Another nine images were discovered on a USB stick, showing children aged six to 14.

The creation dates of these files, all considered category C, were not clear to police.

Left Angus

Solicitor Nick Markowski said Mills left Angus “a number of months ago” and is now living with his parents in Formby.

He said: “There is a background of mental health issues.

“He engaged with the charity that deals with persons that have issues relating to accessing this type of image.”

Mills was placed on the Sex Offenders Register by Sheriff Krista Johnston and continued bail, with nine special conditions.

His period on the Register will be determined at the next hearing.

