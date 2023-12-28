Photos of Tayside and Fife babies celebrating their first Christmas: PART ONE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Photos of Tayside and Fife babies celebrating their first Christmas: PART ONE

Readers sent us pictures of their tots on the festive occasion.

Six-month-old Fearne Dalgetty, from Brechin, enjoyed her first Christmas. Image: Laura and Ross Dalgetty.
By Cheryl Peebles

Christmas Day was particularly special for those with a baby in the family.

And we asked parents to share the joy by sending us photos of their baby’s first festive season.

They did so in great number.

We have loved looking through their pictures from the big day, which include tots from just a few days old to those nearing their first birthday.

Some were dressed up in elf outfits, some were in their Sunday best and others were opening their gifts.

Here are just of few of the pictures we received. We will publish more tomorrow.

Babies’ first Christmas in Tayside and Fife

Arria McLean born on December 12.
Ace Stark Gibson 10 months.
Archie James Barrie, Dundee, who was due on January 2 but arrived early on December 21.
Cousins Reuben, 6 months, and Mason, 10 months.
Darla Burns, 7 months, Dundee.
Cairn Macfarlane, 7 weeks, Dundee.
Emily Taylor, 11, months.
Claire Dorothy Dow, 7 months, Cowdenbeath.
Fearne Dalgetty, 6 months, Brechin.
Harlow Reid, 7 months, Dundee.
Finlay Band, 8 months, Newtyle.
Hassan M.
Brodie Craigie, 7 months.
Brodie McNiven, 8 months, Balbeggie.
William George Gay, 7 months, Anstruther.
Honey Ramsay, 6 months, Dundee.
Oscar Barclay, 9 weeks, Menzieshill.
Zora Scanlan.
Rhea Doolan, 6 months, Dundee.
Riven Ronni Hill, 9 months.
Jackson Eddie, 5 months, Cupar.
Matilda Irene Neill (Tilly).
Joshua Larg, 3 months, with sister Adelaide Southon, 7, Monifieth.
Lavana Mitchell, 10 months, Dundee.
Jackson Leitch, 2 weeks old, Lochee.
Mollie Cameron, 3 months, Carnoustie.
Rohan Polson-Coats 2 weeks 3 days from Dundee with siblings Poppy and Noah.
Rainbow baby Quinn Mitchell, 19 weeks, Monfieth, was born 9 weeks early.
Nevah 14 days old with big sister Nylah, 5, from Dundee.
Jason Ross, 16 weeks, Fife.
Remy James Williams, 3 months, Kirriemuir.
Mason McKay 4 months.
Louie Fox-Clark, 6 months, Buckhaven.
Quinn Pitkeathly, 9 months, Scone.
Seven Blake Stewart, 5 months.
Riyah Brown, 8 months, Dundee.
Matilda Magee 8 months, London, visiting her great-grandfather John Joiner, Errol.
Pippa Bernice Grant, 10 months, Blairgowrie.
Bella, 9 months, Monifieth.
Oliver McDonald, 11 months, Monifieth, who is to become a big brother in 2024.
Scarlett McGee, 6 months.
Nova Mawhinney, 6 weeks, Dundee.
Owen McKenzie, 4 months, Monifieth.
Lyla Gall, 11 weeks, Carnoustie.
Molly Jean Petrie, 3 months.
Briony, 13 days, Dundee.

Conversation