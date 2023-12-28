Schools Photos of Tayside and Fife babies celebrating their first Christmas: PART ONE Readers sent us pictures of their tots on the festive occasion. Six-month-old Fearne Dalgetty, from Brechin, enjoyed her first Christmas. Image: Laura and Ross Dalgetty. By Cheryl Peebles December 28 2023, 6.00am Share Photos of Tayside and Fife babies celebrating their first Christmas: PART ONE Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4850885/photos-tayside-fife-babies-christmas/ Copy Link 0 comment Christmas Day was particularly special for those with a baby in the family. And we asked parents to share the joy by sending us photos of their baby’s first festive season. They did so in great number. We have loved looking through their pictures from the big day, which include tots from just a few days old to those nearing their first birthday. Some were dressed up in elf outfits, some were in their Sunday best and others were opening their gifts. Here are just of few of the pictures we received. We will publish more tomorrow. Babies’ first Christmas in Tayside and Fife Arria McLean born on December 12. Ace Stark Gibson 10 months. Archie James Barrie, Dundee, who was due on January 2 but arrived early on December 21. Cousins Reuben, 6 months, and Mason, 10 months. Darla Burns, 7 months, Dundee. Cairn Macfarlane, 7 weeks, Dundee. Emily Taylor, 11, months. Claire Dorothy Dow, 7 months, Cowdenbeath. Fearne Dalgetty, 6 months, Brechin. Harlow Reid, 7 months, Dundee. Finlay Band, 8 months, Newtyle. Hassan M. Brodie Craigie, 7 months. Brodie McNiven, 8 months, Balbeggie. William George Gay, 7 months, Anstruther. Honey Ramsay, 6 months, Dundee. Oscar Barclay, 9 weeks, Menzieshill. Zora Scanlan. Rhea Doolan, 6 months, Dundee. Riven Ronni Hill, 9 months. Jackson Eddie, 5 months, Cupar. Matilda Irene Neill (Tilly). Joshua Larg, 3 months, with sister Adelaide Southon, 7, Monifieth. Lavana Mitchell, 10 months, Dundee. Jackson Leitch, 2 weeks old, Lochee. Mollie Cameron, 3 months, Carnoustie. Rohan Polson-Coats 2 weeks 3 days from Dundee with siblings Poppy and Noah. Rainbow baby Quinn Mitchell, 19 weeks, Monfieth, was born 9 weeks early. Nevah 14 days old with big sister Nylah, 5, from Dundee. Jason Ross, 16 weeks, Fife. Remy James Williams, 3 months, Kirriemuir. Mason McKay 4 months. Louie Fox-Clark, 6 months, Buckhaven. Quinn Pitkeathly, 9 months, Scone. Seven Blake Stewart, 5 months. Riyah Brown, 8 months, Dundee. Matilda Magee 8 months, London, visiting her great-grandfather John Joiner, Errol. Pippa Bernice Grant, 10 months, Blairgowrie. Bella, 9 months, Monifieth. Oliver McDonald, 11 months, Monifieth, who is to become a big brother in 2024. Scarlett McGee, 6 months. Nova Mawhinney, 6 weeks, Dundee. Owen McKenzie, 4 months, Monifieth. Lyla Gall, 11 weeks, Carnoustie. Molly Jean Petrie, 3 months. Briony, 13 days, Dundee.
