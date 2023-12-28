Warning new flood solutions will be needed as Angus rebuilds after Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warning new flood solutions will be needed as Angus rebuilds after Storm Babet

Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside has warned against "knee-jerk reactions" to flood defences.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Boats rescue Brechin residents
Emergency teams in Brechin during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid

There is no quick fix to protecting towns and villages from future flooding, Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside has warned.

Areas of Angus worst-hit by Storm Babet earlier this year remain damaged and it may be months before some Brechin residents can return to their homes.

But with flooding and extreme weather becoming more frequent, how can communities protect themselves in future?

Ms Whiteside said leaders must look for the best solution, not the quickest.

“If you’ve lived in an area that’s suffered that sort of precedent, where do we go from here, what do we do?” she said.

Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The flood defence is there but it didn’t work this time.

“It was designed for a one in 200 event – is that going to happen again? Indications are it will.

“Over the last three years, we’ve had three of the highest rainfalls in the last 100 years or since records were started – so the trend is going in that direction.

Floodwater outside Laura's home in Brechin.
Flooding on River Street during Storm Babet. Image: Andrew Milligan

“Do you keep building walls higher and higher, you have to look more realistically at the whole system.

“You can’t have a knee-jerk reaction to an event like this.

“It’s about finding the best solution, not just the quickest solution.”

Council leader stands by response

Brechin was one of the worst hit areas when the Storm Babet  battered the east coast of Scotland – leaving hundreds of households flooded.

Storm Babet Angus
Hundreds of homes in Brechin were evacuated. Image: Paul Reid

The council came under fire due to mass confusion about when – or if – areas of Brechin would be evacuated.

UK TV stations, having apparently been briefed by authorities, made announcements on Twitter, rolling news coverage and mobile phone updates, saying hundreds of residents would be removed from their homes.

But this could not be confirmed by the council leader or press office at the time.

A boat rescue in action in Brechin during Storm Babet.
Emergency teams rescued Brechin residents during Storm Babet. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

However, the council leader stood by the efforts of staff during and after the storm.

“I really can’t fault the way that the council reacted,” said Mrs Whiteside.

“The thing that some people miss is the flood defence was designed for hugely high levels of water – and what we got was unprecedented – it was over all predictions that were in place when the scheme was designed.”

Vote of no confidence

An unsuccessful vote of no confidence was held in the council leader and her administration due to criticism of their response.

Angus Council. Image: Google Maps

Mrs Whiteside branded the vote “disappointing” and “political opportunism”.

“I don’t think there is anything to be gained from being at each other’s throats all the time,” she added.

“I think you get you get things done if you work together.

“I hope that we can go past this and carry on in a more pro-active way – but we can only do what we can.

“I don’t like conflict, I like to work through issues.”

Conversation