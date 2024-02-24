Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Hibs defeat as he refuses to criticise Trevor Carson for penalty error

Dundee boss Tony Docherty refused to criticise goalkeeper Trevor Carson after the goalie’s error gifted Hibs the lead in a 2-1 defeat at Easter Road.

The Northern Ireland international looked certain to gather a corner kick but fumbled and compounded that mistake by taking down Emiliano Marcondes.

Dylan Vente put away the spot-kick and from there Hibs dominated much of the game before a late surge from the Dark Blues almost grabbed a result.

Luke McCowan equalised on 78 minutes. However, in pushing for a winner, Dundee were caught on the break with Myziane Maolida’s 81st minute goal taking all three points.

Despite the error for the penalty, Carson made save after save to keep his side in the contest.

Docherty said: “I can’t be critical of Trevor but he is critical of himself.

“Because he’s a brilliant professional.

“But you see the saves he pulls off after the penalty. There are four or five different class saves.

“Trevor has dug us out so many times.

“I wish today had been an instance where we got to 1-1 and could say ‘that’s for you Trevor’.

“But absolutely no criticism towards Trevor from me or for my team.

“They are giving me everything.”

‘Uncharacteristic’

The Dundee boss does, though, admit the first half showing was under-par from his side as they failed to register a single shot on goal.

Changes brought them more attacking impetus and an equalising goal.

Despite that, they were undone on the counter attack to the manager’s frustration.

“I was disappointed in our first-half performance. That was uncharacteristic of us,” Docherty added.

“In possession we were wasteful and passed up opportunities.

“We made a few changes at half-time and I think as we made changes throughout the game we got better and better.

“I thought we became the stronger team and had all the momentum when we got it to 1-1.

“So I was disappointed to go from that position to losing the game.

“The message to the players is that when you come to Easter Road, a difficult venue away from home, if you aren’t going to win it then don’t lose it.

“I’m disappointed for the players because I see the effort.

“I look at the reaction we get from a brilliant travelling support as well.

“But we need to remember we are the newly-promoted side playing against a team with a much bigger budget.

“We gave it everything to try and win but ultimately I’m disappointed to get to 1-1 and then lose the game.”

Defeat saw Hibs move to within two points of Dundee in the race for the top six as St Mirren moved further ahead in fifth.

Next up for the Dee is a testing trip to champions Celtic on Wednesday.