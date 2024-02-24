Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Hibs defeat as he refuses to criticise Trevor Carson for penalty error

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Hibs defeat as he refuses to criticise Trevor Carson for penalty error

The Dark Blues were beaten 2-1 at Easter Road.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty looks on at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty looks on at Easter Road. Image: SNS

Dundee boss Tony Docherty refused to criticise goalkeeper Trevor Carson after the goalie’s error gifted Hibs the lead in a 2-1 defeat at Easter Road.

The Northern Ireland international looked certain to gather a corner kick but fumbled and compounded that mistake by taking down Emiliano Marcondes.

Dylan Vente put away the spot-kick and from there Hibs dominated much of the game before a late surge from the Dark Blues almost grabbed a result.

Luke McCowan equalised on 78 minutes. However, in pushing for a winner, Dundee were caught on the break with Myziane Maolida’s 81st minute goal taking all three points.

Despite the error for the penalty, Carson made save after save to keep his side in the contest.

Hibs celebrate taking the lead over Dundee. Image: SNS
Hibs celebrate taking the lead over Dundee. Image: SNS

Docherty said: “I can’t be critical of Trevor but he is critical of himself.

“Because he’s a brilliant professional.

“But you see the saves he pulls off after the penalty. There are four or five different class saves.

“Trevor has dug us out so many times.

“I wish today had been an instance where we got to 1-1 and could say ‘that’s for you Trevor’.

“But absolutely no criticism towards Trevor from me or for my team.

“They are giving me everything.”

‘Uncharacteristic’

The Dundee boss does, though, admit the first half showing was under-par from his side as they failed to register a single shot on goal.

Changes brought them more attacking impetus and an equalising goal.

Despite that, they were undone on the counter attack to the manager’s frustration.

Trevor Carson made a string of saves. Image: SNS
Trevor Carson made a string of saves. Image: SNS

“I was disappointed in our first-half performance. That was uncharacteristic of us,” Docherty added.

“In possession we were wasteful and passed up opportunities.

“We made a few changes at half-time and I think as we made changes throughout the game we got better and better.

“I thought we became the stronger team and had all the momentum when we got it to 1-1.

“So I was disappointed to go from that position to losing the game.

“The message to the players is that when you come to Easter Road, a difficult venue away from home, if you aren’t going to win it then don’t lose it.

Luke McCowan celebrates his equaliser. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan celebrates his equaliser. Image: SNS

“I’m disappointed for the players because I see the effort.

“I look at the reaction we get from a brilliant travelling support as well.

“But we need to remember we are the newly-promoted side playing against a team with a much bigger budget.

“We gave it everything to try and win but ultimately I’m disappointed to get to 1-1 and then lose the game.”

Defeat saw Hibs move to within two points of Dundee in the race for the top six as St Mirren moved further ahead in fifth.

Next up for the Dee is a testing trip to champions Celtic on Wednesday.

