Sailing club member ended up in flowerbed in Fife coastal parking clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Sailing club member ended up in flowerbed in Fife coastal parking clash

Brothers Stewart and Dylan McNicol wound up in the dock after an argument over safety boat access escalated to threats and violence.

By Ross Gardiner
Dylan McNicol, left, and Stewart McNicol, right, at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dylan McNicol, left, and Stewart McNicol, right, at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

An argument over seaside parking in Fife ended with a welder brandishing a hunk of driftwood and pushing a sailing club member into a flowerbed.

Alastair Johnston was verbally abused by Stewart McNicol, then physically assaulted by his brother Dylan McNicol.

The attackers, both from Kinghorn, admitted their roles in the dispute outside the village’s sailing club on St James Place.

They were sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for the “unsightly” and “avoidable” coastal clash.

Beach barney

Fiscal depute Charlotte Allen explained Mr Johnston and his wife were at the beach on August 11 2022.

“At around 3pm, Stewart McNicol had parked his van on the ramp that leads down to the beach.

“At around 4pm, Mr and Mrs Johnston were heading back and saw the accused arguing about blocking safety boats being taken down to the water.

“Mr Johnston approached and asked what was going on.

“The accused at this time was shouting and swearing and when asked to stop, stated: ‘Wait until my brother gets here.’

“The shouting between parties continued throughout.

Kinghorn Sailing Club.
The dispute took place outside Kinghorn Sailing Club. Image: Google.

“Stewart McNicol walked away but a short time later returned with his brother, Dylan McNicol.

“They again approached Mr Johnston, at which point the accused Dylan McNicol produced a three foot piece of driftwood and stated: ‘You won’t be so smart now, I’ll bash your head in’.

“Thereafter, Dylan McNicol pushed Mr Johnston, making contact with the top of his chest, pushing him into a flowerbed, causing him to fall on top of it.

“Stewart McNicol was still shouting.

“Multiple calls had been made to police as it was a busy day and lots of people were at the beach.”

Both brothers had left by the time officers attended.

‘Unsightly and avoidable’

Solicitor Martin McGuire, appeared for Stewart McNicol, a former kitchen and bathroom fitter.

He explained his client believed the slipway was for public use.

Welder Dylan McNicol’s solicitor Iain McCafferty said: “It’s not something he ought to have done.

First offender Dylan McNicol, 28, of Strathmore Street in Kinghorn, admitted assault and was fined £120, plus a £10 victim surcharge.

His 34-year-old brother, of Orchard Road, was admonished for acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

Sentencing, Sheriff Robert More labelled the incident as “unsightly” and “avoidable”.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving A9 Picture shows; John MacAskill. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 29/02/2024
Post-eye operation pensioner drove wrong way down Perthshire A9 into path of police van
David St John.
Lochgelly lout injured officer with sausage and haggis breakfast pack
Steven McIntosh at Forfar Sheriff Court after his conviction last month.
Angus man jailed for single punch assault that left victim in wheelchair
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Pub football ban and PC kneed in crotch
Liam Cunningham.
Fife sex attacker behind bars after vile images found on phone
Stoddart raped the women while on leave from his job as a super yacht engineer. Image: Shutterstock.
Super yacht engineer raped women in Fife while on shore leave
Dunfermline's East End Park. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.
Pair in court accused of attacking Raith fan after Fife derby in Dunfermline
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Cannabis dealer Picture shows; William Stewart. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 28/02/2024
19-day Perth cannabis dealer incriminated by tell-tale texts and bank records
Ramsay Burrow.
Teenager bottled stranger on Stirling nightclub dancefloor
Gorton was an Explorer Scout leader at the time of the allegations. Image: Shutterstock.
Perth Scout leader appears in court accused of sexual communications with child