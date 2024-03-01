Sailing club member ended up in flowerbed in Fife coastal parking clash

An argument over seaside parking in Fife ended with a welder brandishing a hunk of driftwood and pushing a sailing club member into a flowerbed.

Alastair Johnston was verbally abused by Stewart McNicol, then physically assaulted by his brother Dylan McNicol.

The attackers, both from Kinghorn, admitted their roles in the dispute outside the village’s sailing club on St James Place.

They were sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for the “unsightly” and “avoidable” coastal clash.

Beach barney

Fiscal depute Charlotte Allen explained Mr Johnston and his wife were at the beach on August 11 2022.

“At around 3pm, Stewart McNicol had parked his van on the ramp that leads down to the beach.

“At around 4pm, Mr and Mrs Johnston were heading back and saw the accused arguing about blocking safety boats being taken down to the water.

“Mr Johnston approached and asked what was going on.

“The accused at this time was shouting and swearing and when asked to stop, stated: ‘Wait until my brother gets here.’

“The shouting between parties continued throughout.

“Stewart McNicol walked away but a short time later returned with his brother, Dylan McNicol.

“They again approached Mr Johnston, at which point the accused Dylan McNicol produced a three foot piece of driftwood and stated: ‘You won’t be so smart now, I’ll bash your head in’.

“Thereafter, Dylan McNicol pushed Mr Johnston, making contact with the top of his chest, pushing him into a flowerbed, causing him to fall on top of it.

“Stewart McNicol was still shouting.

“Multiple calls had been made to police as it was a busy day and lots of people were at the beach.”

Both brothers had left by the time officers attended.

‘Unsightly and avoidable’

Solicitor Martin McGuire, appeared for Stewart McNicol, a former kitchen and bathroom fitter.

He explained his client believed the slipway was for public use.

Welder Dylan McNicol’s solicitor Iain McCafferty said: “It’s not something he ought to have done.

First offender Dylan McNicol, 28, of Strathmore Street in Kinghorn, admitted assault and was fined £120, plus a £10 victim surcharge.

His 34-year-old brother, of Orchard Road, was admonished for acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

Sentencing, Sheriff Robert More labelled the incident as “unsightly” and “avoidable”.

