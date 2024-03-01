Find your beautiful and modern new home at Pitcrocknie Village

Nestled on the grounds of the former Glenisla Golf Course, Pitcrocknie Village hosts many new homes dedicated to modern living.

Conveniently located

Pitcrocknie Village seamlessly blends the tranquillity of nature with the convenience of local amenities. Just a stone’s throw away from the historic market town of Alyth, this new residential development is not just a place to call home; it’s a lifestyle waiting to be embraced where new memories can be made.

If you are looking for a slightly bigger town, it is conveniently located just five miles from Blairgowrie and offering a quick commute to bustling cities like Dundee and Perth.

Pitcrocknie Village has the perfect fusion of rural charm and urban accessibility. As phase three nears completion, the last few energy-efficient quality homes present an unmissable opportunity for those seeking a new place to call home.

The development also includes a 60 bed state of the art care home specialising in dementia care and a golf course.

Unmissable incentives

What sets Pitcrocknie Village apart is the enticing array of incentives that come with the remaining homes in phase three. In an unprecedented offer, the Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT) will be covered, lightening the financial load for potential homeowners. As an extra perk, a generous £2,500 cashback awaits upon the successful completion of the sale. These incentives are exclusively tailored for phase three, making it an opportune moment to secure your dream home.

But the perks don’t stop there. Pitcrocknie Village understands the importance of turning a house into a home. Included with the homes in phase three are front and rear turfs, ensuring your outdoor spaces are ready to be transformed into lush gardens. The package also encompasses garden boundary fencing, offering privacy and security for you and your family. For a limited period, homeowners will receive vouchers towards floor coverings, adding a personalised touch to your living spaces. (Terms and conditions apply to all incentives, ensuring a transparent and fair process).

Excitement builds as phase four is on the horizon, promising an array of two and three-bedroom bungalows surrounded by spacious gardens. Prospective buyers can already catch a glimpse of what’s to come with the availability of a new show home for viewing. The anticipation for phase four is palpable, with the promise of even more modern, comfortable homes in a stunning natural setting.

Find your new home today

Pitcrocknie Village isn’t just a residential development; it’s a lifestyle destination. With the charm of the countryside, the convenience of urban living, and a range of exciting incentives, it’s time to make Pitcrocknie Village your home.

To acquire your dream new home at Pitcrocknie Village, you can visit the website for more information, or simply reach out to the Thorntons New Homes Team. You can register your interest by emailing newhomes@thorntons-law.co.uk or calling 03330 430090.

The dedicated team will guide you through the process and help you secure your place in this idyllic community.