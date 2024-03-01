Liam Gordon: St Johnstone going to a 4-4-2 was a throwback to the Tommy Wright era

Switching to a 4-4-2 set-up at Pittodrie brought back memories of playing under Tommy Wright for St Johnstone captain, Liam Gordon.

And the Perth skipper believes the 2-0 victory over Aberdeen that followed Craig Levein’s change of system proved that it “suited us”.

In recent seasons, Gordon has become accustomed to a role in the middle of a back-three under Callum Davidson, Steven MacLean and Levein, making the midweek tweak a blast from the past.

“It was a change of formation for us,” he said.

“I don’t think I’ve played a 4-4-2 since the Tommy Wright days!

“It really suited us and the boys were brilliant.

“The performance was much more like us. We had the fighting spirit that was missing last weekend.

“The manager demanded a reaction and we put in a proper St Johnstone performance away from home.”

Changes paid off

Gordon was full of praise for the players Levein brought into the starting line-up in the wake of the dispiriting loss to St Mirren.

“I thought (Sven) Sprangler was tremendous in the middle of the pitch, alongside (Dan) Phillips,” he told Saints TV.

“Not many people will over-run them.

“DJ (Jaiyesimi) was different class – his composure on the ball, the willingness to create things in the final third and the ball he put in for Benji (Kimpioka) to score was sublime.

💫 The DJ pass

⚡️ Benji's pace

👌 The finish A slick Saints counter secures all three points at Pittodrie 😎 pic.twitter.com/d4mks99joG — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) February 29, 2024

“I thought about running up to celebrate with them but remembered I’ve had a wee issue with my hamstring to I just went to the dugout, got a drink and went back!

“I was delighted for Benji – he caused them problems all night with his pace, all sorts of mayhem.

“The boys who came in their opportunity really well.”