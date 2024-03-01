Liam Gordon: St Johnstone going to a 4-4-2 was a throwback to the Tommy Wright era

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Liam Gordon: St Johnstone going to a 4-4-2 was a throwback to the Tommy Wright era

The Perth captain believes the formation suited the players.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's 4-4-2 reminded Liam Gordon of Tommy Wright's time in charge.
St Johnstone's 4-4-2 reminded Liam Gordon of Tommy Wright's time in charge. Images: SNS.

Switching to a 4-4-2 set-up at Pittodrie brought back memories of playing under Tommy Wright for St Johnstone captain, Liam Gordon.

And the Perth skipper believes the 2-0 victory over Aberdeen that followed Craig Levein’s change of system proved that it “suited us”.

In recent seasons, Gordon has become accustomed to a role in the middle of a back-three under Callum Davidson, Steven MacLean and Levein, making the midweek tweak a blast from the past.

“It was a change of formation for us,” he said.

“I don’t think I’ve played a 4-4-2 since the Tommy Wright days!

Liam Gordon celebrates a win under Tommy Wright.
Liam Gordon celebrates a win under Tommy Wright. Image: SNS.

“It really suited us and the boys were brilliant.

“The performance was much more like us. We had the fighting spirit that was missing last weekend.

“The manager demanded a reaction and we put in a proper St Johnstone performance away from home.”

Changes paid off

Gordon was full of praise for the players Levein brought into the starting line-up in the wake of the dispiriting loss to St Mirren.

“I thought (Sven) Sprangler was tremendous in the middle of the pitch, alongside (Dan) Phillips,” he told Saints TV.

“Not many people will over-run them.

“DJ (Jaiyesimi) was different class – his composure on the ball, the willingness to create things in the final third and the ball he put in for Benji (Kimpioka) to score was sublime.

“I thought about running up to celebrate with them but remembered I’ve had a wee issue with my hamstring to I just went to the dugout, got a drink and went back!

“I was delighted for Benji – he caused them problems all night with his pace, all sorts of mayhem.

“The boys who came in their opportunity really well.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark.
Nicky Clark: Livingston game is 'massive' opportunity for St Johnstone who need to build…
DJ Jaiyesimi, Benji Kimpioka and David Keltjens were St Johnstone stars in Aberdeen.
3 St Johnstone talking points: A system that fitted like a glove, the stars…
St Johnstone's Benji Kimpioka celebrates scoring.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein proud of Perth players and calls for the same…
Nicky Clark scored St Johnstone's opening goal.
Aberdeen 0-2 St Johnstone: Player ratings and star man as Saints produce best performance…
St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan.
Ryan McGowan will have a hole in his boot at Pittodrie and St Johnstone…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein: Why I 'lost the plot' with St Johnstone players and what needs…
Dimitar Mitov knows St Johnstone's performance against St Mirren was nowhere near good enough. Image: SNS
Dimitar Mitov: St Johnstone MUST be better - but I believe we can be
Adama Sidibeh was stretchered off the pitch in Paisley after his collapse. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Adama Sidibeh will miss St Johnstone's clash with Aberdeen after weekend collapse
Andy Considine believes St Johnstone have neglected the basics of football.
Andy Considine: 'Powder-puff' St Johnstone need to heed 'massive wake-up call'
After their weekend Paisley woe it will be Aberdeen up next for St Johnstone.
3 St Johnstone talking points: Echoes of October, FOURTEEN wing-backs this season and Neil…

Conversation