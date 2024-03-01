Family speak of love for Gordon Birse of Carnoustie following death aged 49

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Family speak of love for Gordon Birse of Carnoustie following death aged 49

He played off a two to three handicap and represented Carnoustie Golf Club in the annual Lindsay Shield.

By Chris Ferguson
Gordon Birse, who has died aged 49, and his wife Sharon.
Gordon Birse, who has died aged 49, and his wife Sharon.

Warm tributes have been paid to Gordon Birse of Carnoustie after his sudden death aged 49.

He was a lead hand at oil industry engineering firm Baker Hughes in Montrose and died at work surrounded by colleagues.

His workmates said Gordon was truly loved at Baker Hughes and called him not just a lead hand and colleague but a true friend.

Gordon, known as Birsey, was an accomplished golfer and badminton player who was also was credited with bringing healing to a family scarred by an earlier bereavement.

He married Sharon Bogan, who had lost her husband Neil, became father to her son, Matthew, and became the “medicine” that kept two sides of a family together.

Neil’s brother, Steven, told Gordon’s funeral the Bogans worried what would happen when Sharon met someone and whether contact would remain as strong as before.

“But Gordon brought together a family that needed healed. He was a Birse that became a Bogan and life became easier for us all,” said Steven.

“Gordon was the medicine; he brought us all together. He made the entire family work.” said Steven.

Gordon and Sharon Birse with sons Matthew and Owen.

Gordon Birse was born  in March 1974 to Jim and Jenny Birse and had a sister, the late Susan.

His father worked at NCR in Dundee and his mother worked at Simpson’s golf shop in Carnoustie.

His father was captain of the Caledonia Golf Club in Carnoustie so it seemed inevitable that Gordon would gravitate towards the sport.

After he left Carnoustie High School, Gordon joined his father at NCR where he worked for 15 years before taking voluntary redundancy and starting work at Baker Hughes in Portlethen.

After five years he moved to GE Oil in Montrose which eventually became part of Baker Hughes.

It was on a night out in Broughty Ferry in 2003 that he met Sharon. They started to date and were married in July 2005.

Gordon Birse in his younger years.

Gordon became father to Matthew and a year after they married, they welcomed a second son, Owen.

Matthew told the funeral of the massive influence Gordon had on the lives of him, his mother and, later, his brother.

“Coming into a family that was in desperate need of healing was not a small task, but like many things he did, he was just naturally good at it.

“He was willing to step up and help raise me as his own but would absolutely never try to change the past.”

Gordon was a Dundee FC supporter who took his Owen to matches at Dens and also enjoyed family trips to watch Scotland play rugby at Murrayfield.

Gordon Birse, known as Birsey, was an accomplished golfer.

By contrast, he was also a fan of musicals, a great socialiser in Carnoustie and a regular Monday night badminton player with his nephew Ross.

He played off a two to three handicap and represented Carnoustie Golf Club in the annual Lindsay Shield, facing players from St Andrews and Leven on the Old Course in St Andrews.

On the way to his funeral at Parkgrove crematorium, Friockheim, Gordon’s cortege passed Carnoustie Golf Club and The Rookery.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Conversation