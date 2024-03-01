‘Urban explorer’ twins caught in derelict Dundee social club days after cannabis farm bust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Urban explorer’ twins caught in derelict Dundee social club days after cannabis farm bust

Twins Craig and Jamie Kane were found guilty of breaking into Alison's and the McAlpine Lounge on Camperdown Road.

By Ciaran Shanks
The pair were caught in Alison's, where a cannabis farm had just been busted. Image: Google.
A pair of “urban explorers” twins forced their way into a boarded-up Dundee bar that had been used as a cannabis farm.

Craig and Jamie Kane were found guilty of breaking into Alison’s and the McAlpine Lounge on Camperdown Road with the intent to steal.

Police had secured the bar in February 2023 after uncovering a near-£300,000 cannabis cultivation.

Albanian mafia recruits Noter Medulaj and Murat Aruci were jailed at Dundee Sheriff Court last year for operating the cannabis farm to pay off debts.

Just three days after the building was locked up again, the curious Kane twins were found inside wearing freshly-bought white hard hats and hi-vis jackets.

The pair denied any criminality and said they were sharing details about the building on a Facebook page.

Suspicions aroused

Urban exploration has soared in popularity in the last decade thanks to online profiles sharing videos inside abandoned or derelict buildings.

The Kane brothers stood trial before a sheriff who heard how Sam McCluskey – the owner of the nearby Sweatbox Dundee gym – became suspicious of the pair on February 23 last year.

The lounge was previously Ardler Social Club. Image: DC Thomson.

The 33-year-old said he was aware of the men wearing workwear but there was no sign of any accompanying van.

He called the police after previously being urged to do so by officers to report any unusual activity.

Pair found in cellar

Detective Constable Elliott Melville, from the serious organised crime unit, was involved in the original raid on the cannabis cultivation and was made aware of the subsequent incident.

Giving evidence, he said the brothers – aged 36 – were found in the cellar area of the bar.

DC Melville said: “The doors were still secure but the boards were removed so it appeared to have been secured from within.

“We shouted for other units to assist but we made it known it was the police but nobody replied.

“We forced entry through a plastic panel.

“We searched the premises and found the two males in the cellar area.

“They were wearing brand new hi-vis and white hats like a workman’s uniform.

“They were absolutely pristine.”

Electricity concerns

The pair had been detained for a search but no stolen items were discovered.

A toolbox, not within the building previously, was found.

DC Melville added: “I think they were just standing still.

“They were removed quite quickly so we could speak to them outside.

“We were provided with an explanation that they were urban explorers and were carrying out an exploration of an abandoned building.

“I think Craig was the talkative one out of the two.”

DC Melville said there were concerns about the safety of the Kane brothers due to a change in the electricity supply as part of the investigation into the cannabis farm.

Craig Kane, of Tarves Place in Glenrothes and Jamie Kane, of the Fife town’s Milnwood Court, were found guilty by Sheriff Paul Brown of breaking into the premises with the intent to steal.

Sentence was deferred until April in order for social work reports to be obtained.

