‘Urban explorer’ twins caught in derelict Dundee social club days after cannabis farm bust

A pair of “urban explorers” twins forced their way into a boarded-up Dundee bar that had been used as a cannabis farm.

Craig and Jamie Kane were found guilty of breaking into Alison’s and the McAlpine Lounge on Camperdown Road with the intent to steal.

Police had secured the bar in February 2023 after uncovering a near-£300,000 cannabis cultivation.

Albanian mafia recruits Noter Medulaj and Murat Aruci were jailed at Dundee Sheriff Court last year for operating the cannabis farm to pay off debts.

Just three days after the building was locked up again, the curious Kane twins were found inside wearing freshly-bought white hard hats and hi-vis jackets.

The pair denied any criminality and said they were sharing details about the building on a Facebook page.

Suspicions aroused

Urban exploration has soared in popularity in the last decade thanks to online profiles sharing videos inside abandoned or derelict buildings.

The Kane brothers stood trial before a sheriff who heard how Sam McCluskey – the owner of the nearby Sweatbox Dundee gym – became suspicious of the pair on February 23 last year.

The 33-year-old said he was aware of the men wearing workwear but there was no sign of any accompanying van.

He called the police after previously being urged to do so by officers to report any unusual activity.

Pair found in cellar

Detective Constable Elliott Melville, from the serious organised crime unit, was involved in the original raid on the cannabis cultivation and was made aware of the subsequent incident.

Giving evidence, he said the brothers – aged 36 – were found in the cellar area of the bar.

DC Melville said: “The doors were still secure but the boards were removed so it appeared to have been secured from within.

“We shouted for other units to assist but we made it known it was the police but nobody replied.

“We forced entry through a plastic panel.

“We searched the premises and found the two males in the cellar area.

“They were wearing brand new hi-vis and white hats like a workman’s uniform.

“They were absolutely pristine.”

Electricity concerns

The pair had been detained for a search but no stolen items were discovered.

A toolbox, not within the building previously, was found.

DC Melville added: “I think they were just standing still.

“They were removed quite quickly so we could speak to them outside.

“We were provided with an explanation that they were urban explorers and were carrying out an exploration of an abandoned building.

“I think Craig was the talkative one out of the two.”

DC Melville said there were concerns about the safety of the Kane brothers due to a change in the electricity supply as part of the investigation into the cannabis farm.

Craig Kane, of Tarves Place in Glenrothes and Jamie Kane, of the Fife town’s Milnwood Court, were found guilty by Sheriff Paul Brown of breaking into the premises with the intent to steal.

Sentence was deferred until April in order for social work reports to be obtained.

