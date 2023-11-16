Drugs pair set up £290k cannabis farm in vacant Dundee social club

A pair of men who turned a Dundee lounge bar into a near-£300,000 cannabis farm were found hiding in the loft space during a raid on the premises.

Officers who raided the industrial-scale cultivation recovered nearly 400 cannabis plants at various stages of development.

The club at 101 Camperdown Road – known as Alison’s and the McAlpine Lounge – had been converted into a massive cannabis farm by Noter Medulaj, 21 and Murat Aruci, 32, both from Albania.

Both men admitted producing cannabis in the vacant building – once Ardler Social Club – on February 20 this year and have been remanded in custody for background reports.

‘Significant’ cannabis cultivation found

Fiscal depute Gavin Letford told Dundee Sheriff Court Aruci had previously been jailed for six months for a similar offence in the English Midlands during 2022 but his co-accused had no previous convictions.

He went on: “At 8.15am on 20 February police executed a search warrant at a disused public house on a small industrial estate.

“The former function room was now two rooms, forming sleeping quarters and growing room.

“Officers found a significant cannabis cultivation containing hundreds of plants within the function room.

“There were approximately 13 rows of plants, divided into five sections, with further plants set up in a storage area.

“The floor and some of the walls were covered with plastic sheeting.

“Growing lights were suspended from the ceiling.

“Four large socket boards were running up the middle of the growing area.

“There were various chemicals within and a complex ducting and ventilation system had been established.”

Power supply cut off for police

The court heard there were two extractor units, 338 plant pots and three propagating trays, four carbon filters and two heaters and 14 fans being used to run the indoor farm.

“Significant electrical alterations had been made,” Mr Letford said.

“Due to this, SSE were contacted and they cut the electricity supply to the area to make it safe for police to operate.”

A total of 387 plants were found and police estimated that each of them could eventually yield between one and three ounces of herbal cannabis if fully grown.

“This gives a potential yield of between £77,400 and £290,250,” the prosecutor said.

“Both accused were traced hiding in the loft space.

“They were arrested and charged.”

