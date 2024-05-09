Thursday court round-up — £40k of dodgy cash in carrier bags

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thursday court round-up — £40k of dodgy cash in carrier bags

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A crooked Ninewells Hospital worker must pay £260 to a nursing student whose wallet and earphones he stole.

Scott Sivewright targeted the third year student while working as a domestic on March 6 last year.

The 48-year-old was also caught asleep at the wheel on a Dundee road after abusing prescription medication in a separate incident.

Sivewright, of Lulworth Court in Dundee, admitted theft and driving while unfit through drink or drugs in January this year on Emmock Road.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told previously how Sivewright, who is prescribed numerous forms of medication, would lose his job at Ninewells as a result of the conviction.

Sheriff John Rafferty placed Sivewright on supervision for 16 months and ordered him to perform 120 hours of unpaid work.

eBay and ivory

A Dundee woman has admitted raking in thousands of pounds in the international sale of elephant ivory jewellery. Joyce Bell, 67, used eBay to flog necklaces from her home to customers from as far as China. She claimed she was a collector selling as a hobby, rather a business.

Joyce Bell admitted dealing in elephant ivory items.

Dodgy cash

An Army veteran caught with nearly £40,000 of dodgy cash has been jailed.

Scott Darroch, 50, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to possessing criminal property by having banknotes amounting to £39,580.

Court papers state the contravention of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 happened at the M90 southbound in Fife and elsewhere on January 6 last year.

An evidential hearing had been held earlier.

Defence lawyer Paul Dunne said Darroch, of Dumbarton, had vaguely suggested he was “going to buy motorbikes” with the cash.

He thought there was a degree of legitimacy to what he was doing, though there was “no concrete plan” and “no acknowledgement he knew where the money came from”.

He added: “Effectively carrier bags full of cash have an air of non-legitimacy.

“He understands you can not go around with that amount of money without a legitimate purpose.”

Mr Dunne acknowledged his client’s pre-sentencing report assessed him as being at the “highest level of risk of reoffending” due to mental health, unemployment and pro-criminal associations.

In sentencing, Sheriff Krista Johnston said of “most concern” is Darroch’s criminal record, which includes two jail sentences for misusing drugs.

He was jailed for 19-and-a-half months, backdated to April 11 and the cash was forfeited.

Hate crime

A Perthshire man who racially abused a police officer is one of the first in Scotland to be successfully prosecuted under the country’s new hate crime act. Kaine Baxter was arrested following a clash with officers at his home in Alyth. The 26-year-old appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court the following day and admitted shouting racist slurs at a female police constable.

Kaine Baxter appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Fan dodges ban

A football supporter who threatened a shopkeeper at a ‘Celtic fun day’ in Perth has avoided a matchday ban.

Kieran Carvill, 24, was among a group of Hoops fans heading to Dingwall to watch their team play Ross County on November 4.

He never made it to his team’s 3-0 win because police boarded his coach and arrested him following an earlier incident at Broxden services.

Fiscal depute Erika Watson told Perth Sheriff Court a “Celtic fun day” had been held at the BP Garage.

The supporters’ bus pulled up at around 8.15am.

Store manager David Hunter, who had previous issues with badly behaved football fans, was on the shop floor and monitoring CCTV.

The court heard Mr Hunter overheard Carvill saying rudely to another staff member: “You can’t stop us, we do what we want.”

Carvill then squared up to Mr Hunter, called him a “specky b******” and said: “What are you going to do?”

The fiscal depute said Carvill left when police were called.

Kieran Carvill. Image: Facebook.

After he was arrested, officers found two wraps of cocaine – worth about £700 – in his pockets.

The case was deferred until this week for Carvill to prove he could stay out of trouble.

His solicitor Paul Ralph, said: “He has used his time constructively, he is now in business as a joiner.”

Sheriff McLachlan noted Carvill, of Potterhill Road, Glasgow, had stayed out of trouble but fined him £600, adding: “Given the nature of the offence and the value of the drugs, I don’t consider that admonishment is appropriate.”

Ms Watson confirmed the Crown was seeking a football banning order for Carvill, who has a previous conviction for football-related violence.

The motion was rejected by the sheriff who noted the incident was not directly related to a football match.

Carvill was one of nine Celtic fans recently acquitted of taunting Rangers fans by stringing up blow-up dolls, dressed in a Gers scarf and an Orange Order sash, at Parkhead.

Christmas terror

Domestic abuser Amaan Ahmad has been ordered to pay his former partner £2,000 after smearing blood over her head and spitting at her during a Christmas rampage. He was also warned he faces a prison sentence if he breaches the community payback order imposed on him.

Amaan Ahmad must pay compensation.

Acquitted

An environmental scientist has told a court how he was left with a broken arm after an altercation on a Perth street.

Robin MacKenzie said he was attacked while standing outside sheds on Leslie Court on the afternoon of March 29.

The 58-year-old, who described himself as a company director, had been drinking with friends Elizabeth Williamson and Deborah Moncrieff when the alleged assault took place.

Christopher Reid, 38, went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court accused of assaulting Mr MacKenzie by headbutting him, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

He was further accused of assaulting Ms Williamson, his former partner, by seizing her by the neck and Ms Moncrieff by punching and kicking her.

Mr Reid, of Fortingall Place, denied all charges and was found not guilty of the attack on Ms Moncrieff, while the other allegations were not proven due to what Sheriff Neil Kinnear called “discrepancies” in Mr MacKenzie’s and Ms Williamson’s evidence.

