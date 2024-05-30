Pair ran £500,000 cannabis factories in neighbouring Arbroath High Street shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pair ran £500,000 cannabis factories in neighbouring Arbroath High Street shops

Albanian cultivation farmers Demirel Buruti and Petrit Shtyme are both behind bars and will be sentenced in July.

By Ross Gardiner
Police raid Arbroath High Street
Police raided the former Happit shop on Arbroath High Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Two men have admitted operating cannabis farms producing drugs potentially worth more than £500,000 in neighbouring vacant shops in Arbroath’s High Street.

Demirel Buruti, 24, and Petrit Shtyme, 25, appeared in the dock separately last week to admit producing cannabis in the adjoining properties.

Buruti admitted growing the Class B drug in the former Happit store – shut for around a decade – at 150-152 High Street.

Police outside Arbroath High Street cannabis farm.
Scores of cannabis plants were uncovered in the former Happit store. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Shtyme ran a cultivation in the former bridal store next door at number 154.

The Albanian duo’s operations were busted when police forced entry on the morning of September 26 last year.

Both first offenders are currently in Perth Prison and will remain behind bars while reports are prepared ahead of sentencing on July 1.

Arbroath High Street cannabis farms

Police obtained a warrant and raided the former Happit premises at 8am, forcing entry through the front door.

Fiscal depute Christine Allan told Dundee Sheriff Court: “Weeks prior, police received information regarding a strong smell of cannabis emanating from the locus.”

They found a seemingly newly-built plasterboard wall, partitioning the former shop floor.

They punched through the false wall and found a large number of cannabis plants.

They had to force their way through a false door to get upstairs, where they were met with another false door.

Forcing this open revealed a large growing area, with 120 plants and living quarters.

Police at rear of Arbroath High Street cannabis farm.
Police also forced entry to the rear of the property. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

At 9.15am, police gained entry through a back door and found another door reinforced with metal sheeting.

Beyond this were stairs with another door at the top, which had to be forced.

Behind that was another growing area with between 70 and 80 fully grown plants and between 80 and 90 more in a neighbouring room.

Fleeing man captured

Just after 11.30, Buruti was traced by police, hiding against bags of rubbish.

Around half an hour later, police were passed the description of a man fleeing from the empty unit next door and they quickly caught Shtyme.

Police in Arbroath High Street cannabis farm
Police scoured the premises. Image: James Simpson/ DC Thomson

Police then gained entry to 154 High Street, where they found another growing area spread over three floors and the attic space.

There were also living and kitchen areas.

Police valued the mature plants at being worth £200 to £750 each, totalling between £24,000 and £90,000.

Junior or budless plants had no intrinsic value but police said they had the potential to produce between £125,000 and £469,000 of cannabis.

Returning to Albania

Shtyme’s solicitor Nick Whelan said: “He accepts a prison sentence is inevitable.

“The Home Office were aware when he appeared from custody.

“His presence is known to immigration.

“He has no intention of applying for a visa.”

