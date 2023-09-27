Two charged after cannabis discovery in empty Arbroath shop

Two men have been charged after a cannabis cultivation was discovered in an empty shop in Arbroath.

Police were seen in the area of the old Happit outlet on High Street, near Boots, on Tuesday morning.

Vehicles were parked at both the front and back of the unit, which has been empty for several years, with tape across the entrance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men, aged 24, have been arrested and charged following the recovery of a cannabis cultivation after a warrant was executed a property on High Street, Arbroath on Tuesday, 26 September, 2023.

“They are due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 27 September, 2023.”

A local worker told The Courier that the shop had been shut since the introduction of Covid restrictions three years ago.

Witnesses reported seeing a police presence from 8am, with another police van arriving at 11am.

There have previously been plans to turn the former Happit unit into a takeaway but the outlet remains disused.