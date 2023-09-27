Two charged after cannabis discovery in empty Arbroath shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Two charged after cannabis discovery in empty Arbroath shop

There was a big police presence at the former Happit outlet.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Police at the former Happit shop on Arbroath High Street on Tuesday, September 26 2023.
Police at the former Happit shop on Arbroath High Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Two men have been charged after a cannabis cultivation was discovered in an empty shop in Arbroath.

Police were seen in the area of the old Happit outlet on High Street, near Boots, on Tuesday morning.

Vehicles were parked at both the front and back of the unit, which has been empty for several years, with tape across the entrance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men, aged 24, have been arrested and charged following the recovery of a cannabis cultivation after a warrant was executed a property on High Street, Arbroath on Tuesday, 26 September, 2023.

“They are due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 27 September, 2023.”

Police at the former Happit store on High Street, Arbroath.
The Happit store is now disused. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A local worker told The Courier that the shop had been shut since the introduction of Covid restrictions three years ago.

Witnesses reported seeing a police presence from 8am, with another police van arriving at 11am.

There have previously been plans to turn the former Happit unit into a takeaway but the outlet remains disused.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Saul Fenemore from Carnoustie as Scotland's mascot
Angus boy lives the dream of walking out with Scotland rugby squad
Graham Moir at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Basement burning led to discovery of Brechin dealer's drugs and air rifle
Carnoustie Links' head of sustainability Craig Boath with Woodlands P7 children in the planting project. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Carnoustie children champion the Small Blue butterfly in golf link
Dundee bins strikes
Angus councillors delay decision on controversial kerbside collection plans
3
Passengers walking along a platform past a ScotRail train
Trains between Aberdeen and Dundee disrupted due to track safety inspection
A man has died and a 50-year-old man has been arrested after a disturbance took place on Broomhill Road in Stonehaven. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson
Man dies following disturbance in Stonehaven
Police officers outside the former Happit shop on High Street, Arbroath.
Cannabis found during raid on empty shop on Arbroath High Street
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship preparations underway at Carnoustie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
NFL legend John Elway among host of sporting stars heading to Dunhill Links Championship
Colin Brown on Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
7 times Tayside and Fife contestants won big on TV gameshows
Michael Fotheringham (blue shirt, centre) cuts the ribbon on the new Johnshaven Hall annexe. Image: Supplied
Johnshaven Hall looking good for the future after developer delivers new extension