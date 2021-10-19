Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Planning go ahead for Arbroath High Street precinct takeaway

By Graham Brown
October 19 2021, 11.58am Updated: October 19 2021, 1.44pm
The vacant shop on Arbroath High Street. Pic: Angus Council.

Arbroath High Street pedestrian precinct’s first late hours takeaway has been given the go ahead.

It will be created in the one-time Happit clothes shop close to Kirk Square.

The change of use application from retail to a hot food outlet went before Angus development standards committee councillors on Tuesday.

Officials had given a conditional approval recommendation to applicant Bener Gul’s plan for the empty shop.

Residents’ objections

But there were a string of objections from people living close by.

The new takeaway will also have seating for 21 customers and open until 11pm.

The ground floor shop sits within Arbroath’s Abbey to Harbour conservation area, but is not a listed building.

The shop was previously a Happit clothing store. Pic: Google

Development standards manager Alan Hunter said council policy allows for town centre takeaways in Angus.

“The key issues are amenity impact,” he said.

A dozen letters of objection had raised concerns around issues including late-night noise, anti-social behaviour, litter and odours.

Residents said noise already travels up the ‘urban valley’ of the precinct at night.

And they pointed out that there are no late hours businesses operating there.

Mr Hunter added: “A hot food takeaway is a use that attracts visitors and Angus local development plan policy advocates a town centre first approach for uses of this nature.

“Around 80% of ground floor units within the core retail area are in retail use.

“The general character of the area would not be significantly altered by the change of use of this property.

“A new use in the building would reduce vacancy and help maintain the vibrancy, vitality and viability of the area without significantly affecting its overall function as a retail destination.

“There are no special characteristics associated with this site that suggest it is any less appropriate for a hot food takeaway than others that have been approved and operate in town centre locations throughout Angus.

“Environmental health colleagues are satisfied impacts can be suitably mitigated.

“That’s not to say that they will be eliminated, but they can be mitigated,” said Mr Hunter.

Planning conditions

Committee convener, Councillor David Lumgair said: “I’m happy to move approval of this, it’s an empty building.”

Councillors attached conditions to the approval to control odour emissions and noise levels.

The 152 High Street premises previously earned the tag of the Mary Celeste shop after racks of unsold stock remained inside for months when Happit suddenly closed its doors.

