Planning go ahead for Arbroath High Street precinct takeaway

Arbroath High Street pedestrian precinct’s first late hours takeaway has been given the go ahead.

It will be created in the one-time Happit clothes shop close to Kirk Square.

The change of use application from retail to a hot food outlet went before Angus development standards committee councillors on Tuesday.

Officials had given a conditional approval recommendation to applicant Bener Gul’s plan for the empty shop.

Residents’ objections

But there were a string of objections from people living close by.

The new takeaway will also have seating for 21 customers and open until 11pm.

The ground floor shop sits within Arbroath’s Abbey to Harbour conservation area, but is not a listed building.

Development standards manager Alan Hunter said council policy allows for town centre takeaways in Angus.

“The key issues are amenity impact,” he said.

A dozen letters of objection had raised concerns around issues including late-night noise, anti-social behaviour, litter and odours.

Residents said noise already travels up the ‘urban valley’ of the precinct at night.

And they pointed out that there are no late hours businesses operating there.

Mr Hunter added: “A hot food takeaway is a use that attracts visitors and Angus local development plan policy advocates a town centre first approach for uses of this nature.

“Around 80% of ground floor units within the core retail area are in retail use.

“The general character of the area would not be significantly altered by the change of use of this property.

“A new use in the building would reduce vacancy and help maintain the vibrancy, vitality and viability of the area without significantly affecting its overall function as a retail destination.

“There are no special characteristics associated with this site that suggest it is any less appropriate for a hot food takeaway than others that have been approved and operate in town centre locations throughout Angus.

“Environmental health colleagues are satisfied impacts can be suitably mitigated.

“That’s not to say that they will be eliminated, but they can be mitigated,” said Mr Hunter.

Planning conditions

Committee convener, Councillor David Lumgair said: “I’m happy to move approval of this, it’s an empty building.”

Councillors attached conditions to the approval to control odour emissions and noise levels.

The 152 High Street premises previously earned the tag of the Mary Celeste shop after racks of unsold stock remained inside for months when Happit suddenly closed its doors.