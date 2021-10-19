Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EWAN GURR: The simple mistakes that leave Alex Salmond’s Alba Party facing oblivion

By Ewan Gurr
October 19 2021, 12.00pm
Alex Salmond cuts a forlorn figure during the Scottish Parliament election count in Aberdeen in May.

I have always had a decent instinct when judging the political temperature or calling the outcome of elections and referenda, even when polls have pointed elsewhere.

However, one recent political phenomenon which caught me completely unaware was the return of Scotland’s former first minister Alex Salmond to the stage.

Now, of course, Alba’s arrival in May could hardly be described as a success but with two members of parliament and 15 councillors, the question has to be asked: do they have a future in Scottish politics?

The reason for doubting a Salmond return dates back to conversations he and I had in 2014 when I invited him to open a foodbank in his own constituency in Inverurie just weeks before the referendum.

As much as I was aware the momentum was with Yes, I never thought victory was within reach.

‘How fatigued he looked’

I asked what Mr Salmond would do if he lost and, while he was optimistic a win was still in sight, he did say his wife Moira was encouraging him to call it a day to full-time politics.

Less than a year after the referendum, Mr Salmond was elected as the SNP MP for Gordon – hardly a backward step.

Two years later he lost his seat and less than a year later the allegations of sexual misconduct came to light.

When I saw how fatigued he looked during the trial and giving evidence at Holyrood, I simply could not imagine him ever making a return.

One of Salmond’s greatest strengths is his unpredictability if not his integrity.
It stinks when MPs defect without showing respect to their constituents and calling a by-election.

When leading Ukip in 2014, Nigel Farage at least made sure two defecting Conservative members held by-elections and both were successfully re-elected.

However, when elected members like Chuka Umunna, Sam Gyimah and Anna Soubry do not consult their electors, they are always given short shrift.

I believe this is the fate that awaits Alba.

‘Will disappear like snow off a dyke’

A good leader would have urged Kenny MacAskill and Neale Hanvey to do the right thing by calling by-elections.

Had they done so, they would have turned the eyes of the UK media upon their constituencies and stood a decent chance of re-election.

Come the next election, I am certain we will see Alba lose their two members of Parliament and, additionally, Alba’s 15 councillors, who were all elected on an SNP ticket in 2017, will disappear like snow off a dyke in May.

At the Alba Party conference in September, they passed no fewer than 20 motions on everything from strengthening Scotland’s institutions to reforming council tax, reducing drug deaths and addressing the council funding problems.

Slightly more contentious were proposals to extend the vaccination to young people as a matter of urgency, despite widespread concerns from parents, and plans to decriminalise the sale of sex as part of a Scottish model for legislation on prostitution.

There was also undue criticism of the Scottish Government’s “failure” to implement the full range of social security powers.

However, there was no recognition of the fact the only reason disability benefits like DLA and PIP were delayed in Scotland’s social security system was due to Covid-19.

Possibly the most pitiful motion was the last one on Scotland’s place in the world in which they pledge to weld Scotland back to the EU and erect a border between our greatest trading partner. Remarkable.

There is a buoyancy within Alba as they describe themselves as “Scotland’s fastest growing party” but that will change if they fail to elect any councillors in May, lose those councillors who defected and then watch their two MPs be dispensed with in 2024, unless Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls an election sooner than that.

It’s hard to maintain political momentum having lost all your elected members.

Does Alba have a political future? I suspect not.

