Fly-tipping ‘scourge’ continues to blight Perthshire village

Waste is being continuously dumped by the roadside in Inchture by suspected rogue contractors.

The incidents have occurred in the Perthshire village near the A90 over the past month.

Councillor Angus Forbes, who represents the Carse of Gowrie ward, says those responsible could be trying to avoid fees associated with trade waste.

He said: “Three times over the past month, a lorry-load of garden rubble has been dumped in my ward next to Inchture.

“The rubbish is always garden waste and rubble which leads me to suspect that it’s a garden contractor who has removed shrubbery and slabs, and who does not want to pay to have them disposed of legally.

“It is likely that the culprit drives out from Dundee and chooses this site because it’s easily accessible from the A90, but also very quiet with no overlooking houses.

“Technically, this is private land so it’s the farmers responsibility, but so far, the council have always removed it. Whether they will continue to do so is not certain.”

Various waste disposal rules are in place in local authority areas in Scotland, including Perthshire and Dundee.

They mean workers looking to dispose of rubbish must pay a commercial waste fee.

Members of the public in Dundee who use vans or larger vehicles to dispose of rubbish must also register for a permit as part of measures to crack down on commercial operators dumping waste for free.

Mr Forbes is now calling for help from the public to catch the culprits.

He said: “This particular pile has an unusual box in it — an Intempo Bluetooth Speaker — which seems quite unusual and I am sure someone will recognise it.

“This is a pattern that we need to stop. It’s causing a headache for everyone involved.

“I am asking anyone who has employed a contractor recently who recognises this box and the rubbish to get in touch with me in confidence on aforbes@pkc.gov.uk

“Fly-tipping is a scourge on our society and it is a problem which seems to be getting worse.

“I’m pleased that my Scottish Conservative colleague, Murdo Fraser MSP, is putting together a Members’ Bill on fly-tipping, which aims to address various issues including looking to introduce strict liability for fly-tipping.”