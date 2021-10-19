Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fly-tipping ‘scourge’ continues to blight Perthshire village

By Hannah Ballantyne
October 19 2021, 12.17pm Updated: October 19 2021, 1.50pm
Fly tipping concerns are growing in Inchture.

Waste is being continuously dumped by the roadside in Inchture by suspected rogue contractors.

The incidents have occurred in the Perthshire village near the A90 over the past month.

Councillor Angus Forbes, who represents the Carse of Gowrie ward, says those responsible could be trying to avoid fees associated with trade waste.

He said: “Three times over the past month, a lorry-load of garden rubble has been dumped in my ward next to Inchture.

“The rubbish is always garden waste and rubble which leads me to suspect that it’s a garden contractor who has removed shrubbery and slabs, and who does not want to pay to have them disposed of legally.

A90 junction at Inchture
A90 exit junction at Inchture. Supplied by Google Maps.

“It is likely that the culprit drives out from Dundee and chooses this site because it’s easily accessible from the A90, but also very quiet with no overlooking houses.

“Technically, this is private land so it’s the farmers responsibility, but so far, the council have always removed it. Whether they will continue to do so is not certain.”

Various waste disposal rules are in place in local authority areas in Scotland, including Perthshire and Dundee.

They mean workers looking to dispose of rubbish must pay a commercial waste fee.

Members of the public in Dundee who use vans or larger vehicles to dispose of rubbish must also register for a permit as part of measures to crack down on commercial operators dumping waste for free.

Mr Forbes is now calling for help from the public to catch the culprits.

He said: “This particular pile has an unusual box in it — an Intempo Bluetooth Speaker — which seems quite unusual and I am sure someone will recognise it.

Fly tipping in Inchture
Fly tipping in Inchture.

“This is a pattern that we need to stop. It’s causing a headache for everyone involved.

“I am asking anyone who has employed a contractor recently who recognises this box and the rubbish to get in touch with me in confidence on aforbes@pkc.gov.uk

“Fly-tipping is a scourge on our society and it is a problem which seems to be getting worse.

“I’m pleased that my Scottish Conservative colleague, Murdo Fraser MSP, is putting together a Members’ Bill on fly-tipping, which aims to address various issues including looking to introduce strict liability for fly-tipping.

Perth and Kinross Council create fly-tipping fund after rubbish dumped across region

