Home News Angus & The Mearns

High street takeaway plan floated for Arbroath’s one-time ‘Mary Celeste’ shop

By Graham Brown
October 14 2021, 12.21pm Updated: October 14 2021, 12.22pm
The planned takeaway would be in the former Happit store just inside Arbroath's High Street precinct. Pic: Google

Arbroath’s ‘Mary Celeste’ shop may rise again if councillors give the go ahead for a controversial town centre takeaway.

But High Street residents are fighting the fast food bid.

The plan centres around the former Happit clothing store at 152 High Street, just inside the pedestrian precinct beside Kirk Square.

It has lain empty for a number of years.

Arbroath High Street
The sign on the door of the former Happit store in 2015.

Back in 2015, folk were baffled by the sight of racks of clothing still on display long after the doors had closed.

It earned the premises the tag of the Mary Celeste shop.

Locals likened it to the American brigantine found drifting without her crew in the Atlantic in 1872.

Racks of unsold stock were eventually removed.

Seating for 21 customers

Businessman Bener Gul now wants to put a takeaway into the vacant premises.

His idea has received a conditional approval recommendation from Angus planners.

The shop would include seating for 21 customers.

It sits in Arbroath’s Abbey to Harbour conservation area.

Planners say: “The proposal would not have an adverse impact on the character or appearance of the conservation area.

“Securing a new use for the building would help reduce the vacancy rate in the core retail area and retain the building in an appropriate condition.”

Officials have recommended conditions to control odour and noise from the premises.

Local residents’ opposition

But the plan had sparked a host of objections from High Street residents.

They fear the takeaway will bring noise, litter and smells – especially at night-time.

Local Grant Smart said late hours noise already travels up the precinct’s “urban valley”.

“We do not have any business operating out of normal business hours in this area of the precinct at this time and haven’t done for perhaps decades,” his objection states.

“On top of that there is the added problem of takeaway litter which fuels the already out of control gull problem in the town.

Seagulls
Gulls are already an issue in Angus towns.

“Do the right thing Angus Council and stop this proposed change of use and keep the property for normal retail use within normal business hours.”

Jodi Duncan said: “My concern is how late at night this is to be opened to.

“The noise of people, especially drunk people, congregating will cause noise and disturb children who live in the area.

“There is enough noise, shouting, and swearing during the day when people are sitting outside the pub in Kirk Square area and at closing time.

“I don’t have confidence in the CCTV. My doorstep is used as a toilet and I often find sickness over my door.

“I don’t want to stop anyone trying to make a living.

“But I would hope my views are considered and this would not be allowed to open too late so as to cause disturbance to the people who live in this area.”

Angus development standards councillors will make a decision on the bid next week.

[[title]]

[[text]]

