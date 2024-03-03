Perth pub reveals details of Euro 2024 fan zone

A Perth pub has unveiled details of its Euro 2024 fan zone.

The Cherrybank Inn will show Scotland’s opening match against Germany on Friday June 14 on a big open-air screen.

Customers will be able to book tables for up to 12 people in the fan zone, with entry from 5.30pm on the day.

A build-up event before the game is also planned with radio DJ Lynne Hogan.

Tickets for the fan zone are priced at £15 per person, with briefs for the Germany match going on sale from Thursday.

The Perth pub, which is run by former St Johnstone player Scott Findlay, is also offering special gold and silver hospitality packages for the game.

A gold package will give customers access to the balcony, as well as a three-course meal and six drinks of their choice throughout the match.

The silver package includes a BBQ and three drinks in the beer garden.

Bookings can be made by phone from 11am on Thursday.

Customers can also message the Cherrybank Inn on Facebook to inquire about tickets.

Dundee Euro 2024 fan zone plans in doubt

The Perth fan zone plans come as similar proposals for a Dundee hotel may be in doubt.

Tay Park House, on Perth Road in the city, had been set to host a 1,000-capacity fan zone for this summer’s tournament.

However, Glenn Roach – who runs the hotel alongside William Salve – now says the event may struggle to go ahead due to its size.

The venue is now calling on Dundee City Council to allow the event to take place at Slessor Gardens instead.