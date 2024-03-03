Perth pub reveals details of Euro 2024 fan zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth pub reveals details of Euro 2024 fan zone

The Cherrybank Inn is planning to show Scotland's opening game with Germany on a big screen.

By Laura Devlin
Scotland fans at the fan zone outside the Cherrybank Inn during the Euros in 2021. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A Perth pub has unveiled details of its Euro 2024 fan zone.

The Cherrybank Inn will show Scotland’s opening match against Germany on Friday June 14 on a big open-air screen.

Customers will be able to book tables for up to 12 people in the fan zone, with entry from 5.30pm on the day.

A build-up event before the game is also planned with radio DJ Lynne Hogan.

Tickets for the fan zone are priced at £15 per person, with briefs for the Germany match going on sale from Thursday.

Cherrybank Inn, Perth. Image: Scott Findlay

The Perth pub, which is run by former St Johnstone player Scott Findlay, is also offering special gold and silver hospitality packages for the game.

A gold package will give customers access to the balcony, as well as a three-course meal and six drinks of their choice throughout the match.

The silver package includes a BBQ and three drinks in the beer garden.

Bookings can be made by phone from 11am on Thursday.

Customers can also message the Cherrybank Inn on Facebook to inquire about tickets.

Dundee Euro 2024 fan zone plans in doubt

The Perth fan zone plans come as similar proposals for a Dundee hotel may be in doubt.

Tay Park House, on Perth Road in the city, had been set to host a 1,000-capacity fan zone for this summer’s tournament.

However, Glenn Roach – who runs the hotel alongside William Salve – now says the event may struggle to go ahead due to its size.

The venue is now calling on Dundee City Council to allow the event to take place at Slessor Gardens instead.

Conversation