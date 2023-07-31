£1.3m Fife mansion with sea views has private entrance to stunning golf course

A £1.3 million Fife mansion with a private entrance to a stunning golf course has gone on the market.

The six-bedroom property on Leven Road on Lundin Links features turrets, amazing bay balconies and even has its own air raid shelter.

Described as “spectacular” by estate agent Knight Frank, it also offers breathtaking views over Lundin Golf Course and the Firth of Forth.

The house – named Linburn – was built in 1937 and boasts beautifully landscaped gardens and an outdoor summer house.

Linburn has two castle-like curved turrets, with expansive bay windows overlooking a front garden, the Firth of Forth and Lundin Golf Course.

It is full of character, with oak wood panelling reminiscent of the 1930s used in the sweeping staircase and galleried landing.

The interconnected drawing room and morning room on the ground floor both feature a marble fireplace.

These rooms, bathed in natural light, open onto an outdoor terrace – ideal for parties and summer entertaining.

The ground floor also features a designer kitchen with French doors, bespoke cabinetry and high-spec integrated appliances.

A dining room features panoramic windows and a grand chandelier.

Meanwhile, the carpeted home office with an original stone fireplace offers further living space.

On the first floor there are four south-facing bedrooms, including an impressive principal double bedroom.

Sitting within one of the bay windowed turrets, this room opens onto a bay balcony with breathtaking views.

This floor also has a spacious family bathroom – one of three in the property.

A smaller bedroom offers wall-to-wall bespoke wardrobes and an en-suite shower room.

The second floor offers a yet-to-be-completed bathroom, and three slightly smaller bedrooms – which could be used for guests or even as a playroom.

This floor also provides access to the attic.

The house, which is surrounded by 1.32 acres of landscaped gardens, has steps leading down to a private entrance into Lundin Golf Course.

The gardens consist mainly of manicured formal lawns and sculpted trees and hedges

There is also a stylish paved al fresco dining and entertaining area with broad marble steps.

Residents can also seek respite in the pagoda and summer house.

As well as a private gated driveway, it also features a single garage, log store and an air raid shelter.

Linburn is for sale with Knight Frank for offers over £1.3m.

