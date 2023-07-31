£1.3m Fife mansion with sea views has private entrance to stunning golf course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£1.3m Fife mansion with sea views has private entrance to stunning golf course

The six-bedroom property on Leven Road on Lundin Links features turrets, amazing bay balconies and even has its own air raid shelter.

By Poppy Watson
A Leven mansion has hit the market. Image: Knight Frank.
A Leven mansion has hit the market. Image: Knight Frank.

Described as “spectacular” by estate agent Knight Frank, it also offers breathtaking views over Lundin Golf Course and the Firth of Forth.

The house – named Linburn – was built in 1937 and boasts beautifully landscaped gardens and an outdoor summer house.

The mansion has two turrets. Image: Knight Frank
There are stunning views over the Firth of Forth and Lundin Golf Course. Image: Knight Frank
The galleried landing. Image: Knight Frank

Linburn has two castle-like curved turrets, with expansive bay windows overlooking a front garden, the Firth of Forth and Lundin Golf Course.

It is full of character, with oak wood panelling reminiscent of the 1930s used in the sweeping staircase and galleried landing.

The interconnected drawing room and morning room on the ground floor both feature a marble fireplace.

These rooms, bathed in natural light, open onto an outdoor terrace – ideal for parties and summer entertaining.

Oak wood panelling features throughout the property. Image: Knight Frank
The drawing room features French doors. Image: Knight Frank
The morning room is bathed in natural light. Image: Knight Frank

The ground floor also features a designer kitchen with French doors, bespoke cabinetry and high-spec integrated appliances.

A dining room features panoramic windows and a grand chandelier.

Meanwhile, the carpeted home office with an original stone fireplace offers further living space.

The dining room is ideal for entertaining. Image: Knight Frank
The designer kitchen boasts “bespoke” cabinets. Image: Knight Frank
The home office features a stone fireplace. Image: Knight Frank

On the first floor there are four south-facing bedrooms, including an impressive principal double bedroom.

Sitting within one of the bay windowed turrets, this room opens onto a bay balcony with breathtaking views.

This floor also has a spacious family bathroom – one of three in the property.

A smaller bedroom offers wall-to-wall bespoke wardrobes and an en-suite shower room.

One of six bedrooms. Image: Knight Frank
The master room is located in one of the turrets. Image: Knight Frank
The bay balcony offers stunning views. Image: Knight Frank
The family bathroom. Image: Knight Frank

The second floor offers a yet-to-be-completed bathroom, and three slightly smaller bedrooms – which could be used for guests or even as a playroom.

This floor also provides access to the attic.

The house, which is surrounded by 1.32 acres of landscaped gardens, has steps leading down to a private entrance into Lundin Golf Course.

The gardens consist mainly of manicured formal lawns and sculpted trees and hedges

The house is on the market for £1.3m. Image: Knight Frank
Linburn was built in 1937. Image: Knight Frank.

There is also a stylish paved al fresco dining and entertaining area with broad marble steps.

Residents can also seek respite in the pagoda and summer house.

As well as a private gated driveway, it also features a single garage, log store and an air raid shelter.

There is plenty of outdoor space. Image: Knight Frank
There is a private entrance to Lundin Golf Course. Image: Knight Frank

Linburn is for sale with Knight Frank for offers over £1.3m.

A number of other stunning properties are on the market in Fife.

That includes a £300k apartment inside a castle-like Oakley mansion, which has “priest’s hole” and 12-acre gardens.

