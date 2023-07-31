Woman taken to hospital after being cut free from car following Angus crash

A woman has been taken to hospital after being cut free from her car following an Angus crash.

The incident happened on the A935 between Montrose and Brechin just after 11pm on Sunday.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The condition of the woman is not known.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car on the A935 between Montrose and Brechin shortly after 11.05pm on Sunday.

“One woman was taken to hospital for treatment.”

Cutting equipment used to free woman from car

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call about a single vehicle crash on the A935 at Mains on Dun on the road between Montrose and Brechin.

“We send two appliances from Montrose to the scene following the report at 11.13pm.

“Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to free the woman who was trapped in her car.

“She was handed over to a waiting ambulance for transfer to hospital.”