Woman taken to hospital after being cut free from car following Angus crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Woman taken to hospital after being cut free from car following Angus crash

The crash late on Sunday night closed the road between Montrose and Brechin

By Lindsey Hamilton
The A935 between Montrose and Brechin.
The A935 between Montrose and Brechin. Image: Google Maps

A woman has been taken to hospital after being cut free from her car following an Angus crash.

The incident happened on the A935 between Montrose and Brechin just after 11pm on Sunday.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The condition of the woman is not known.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car on the A935 between Montrose and Brechin shortly after 11.05pm on Sunday.

“One woman was taken to hospital for treatment.”

Cutting equipment used to free woman from car

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call about a single vehicle crash on the A935 at Mains on Dun on the road between Montrose and Brechin.

“We send two appliances from Montrose to the scene following the report at 11.13pm.

“Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to free the woman who was trapped in her car.

“She was handed over to a waiting ambulance for transfer to hospital.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Survivors Hannah McLaughlan, Hannah Reid, Holly Prowse and Jennifer McCann attended at Glasgow High Court to see Angus rapist Logan Doig sentenced.
Boyfriend who became a monster: Survivors of Angus rapist Logan Doig tell their stories
Arbroath were joined by guide dogs at their latest match.
Why Arbroath were joined by furry mascots at their match against Montrose
An ambulance at Stonehaven open air pool on Saturday. Image: DC Thomson.
Stonehaven swimming pool reopens after woman's death
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Caitlin Wilkie handing over match ball Picture shows; Caitlin Wilkie handing over match ball . Murrayfield. Supplied by Scottish Rugby/SNS Group Date; 29/07/2023
Heart-warming moment Kirriemuir girl hugs Scotland rugby star in front of thousands at Murrayfield
Hilary Farquharson with the gilt-framed Petrie piece. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Unique piece of Dundee literary history on offer at Angus antique book sale
Anya Jacobson has fought a rare form of cancer.
Brave Angus girl Anya, 7, chops long locks for charity after being given all…
Farmland at Cotton of Lownie could become a 30 megawatt solar array.
Angus solar farm opponents promised objections will be taken despite planning portal glitch
A fine imposed on Tigh-Na-Muirn care home has been appealed.
Monifieth care home £20k Covid cleaner death fine was 'unduly lenient', appeal court told
Neill Wilson at Station park with a picture of the 1967 Forfar Athletic squad.
Obituary: Neill Wilson, former Forfar Athletic chairman and quantity surveyor
Jayden Graham on Montrose links where he is honing his talent. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Watch out Rory! 7-year-old Angus golfer Jayden wants to take on world's best