Annual Halloween event Spirits of Scone cancelled

The 10-day event at Scone Palace, which features ghoulish music, has sold out in each of the past two years.

By Chloe Burrell
Spirits of Scone event held at Scone Palace.
The Spirits of Scone spectacle has been cancelled for 2023. Image: Cunningly Good.

The annual Halloween spectacle Spirits of Scone has been cancelled for this year.

The frightfully fun 10-day event, held at Scone Palace, has had sell-outs in each of the past two years.

But it has been confirmed it is not going ahead this year.

A statement said: “Even ghosts and ghouls need a break sometimes and our Spirits Of Scone have decided to take a wee holiday from scaring you all this year.

“But don’t worry, they will be back in 2024 rested and ready to haunt the palace gardens once again!”

The scary event sees the grounds of Scone Palace transformed into a truly terrifying playground of menacing ghouls and horror show characters.

Spirits of Scone event held at Scone Palace.
The event will return in 2024 – and it won’t be for the faint hearted! Image: Cunningly Good.

The one-hour fright fest takes visitors through the historic setting, offering an adventure not for the faint hearted.

Ticket-holders are invited to dress up – although no face masks are permitted – and are led through areas such as the Lost Child’s Woods, Psycho Path, Zombie Maze and the Hospital of Horrors.

Live music nights also take place, with Last Orders performing last year.

Scone Palace has been contacted for comment.

