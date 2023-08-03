LYNNE HOGGAN: An ode to the friendship group’s social secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LYNNE HOGGAN: An ode to the friendship group’s social secretary

Are you chief organiser or the person who turns up with no idea? Lynne says she's the latter.

Lynne loves a day out with pals - just don't ask her to organise it. Image: Lynne Hoggan
Lynne loves a day out with pals - just don't ask her to organise it. Image: Lynne Hoggan
By Lynne Hoggan

In the group of pals that do days out, holidays or meet up for lunch every now and then, there’s always the organiser…and the one person that has no idea what’s going on but turns up.

That’s me, I’m the one that turns up. No idea fully of what the day our involves but I’ll be there regardless.

We all need a Terri in our life. My mate Terri goes above and beyond to make sure we all have our wee days out and we all get a catch up.

With a few coming from Perthshire, some Fife and one in Edinburgh, Terri organises our wee events with every detail taken care of.

We’ve just spent the day at Taymouth Marina on the banks of Loch Tay – a stunning place and a bunch of gals all having a good time. Between lounging about in the hot tub, sweating in a steam room or just ordering bloody Mary’s at the bar forgetting some of us have kids to deal with later on…we had a great wee day.

Taymouth Marina.

We don’t meet up much but when we do it’s normally Terri that’s organised the event.

Today all I knew is I was being picked up and I owed money for a spa day. I’m that person that needs to be kept right, even in my 30s I still need to be given instructions for a girls day out.

We laughed, chatted rubbish, took selfies and posed for silly photos in swimsuits but most of all we were together as pals.

Laughter is the best medicine

Things have been quite tough for a few of us recently… a spa day can’t fix your problems but it’ll certainly help.

Always make time to meet friends, do something, even if it’s just an hour or two.

Lynne says laughter is the best medicine… and a bloody Mary. Image: Lynne Hoggan

Take time to laugh and chill, wear the outfit you maybe feel a little bit apprehensive about wearing – because life is too short and with pals there’s really no judgement about what you look like or what you wear.

I’m the pal that doesn’t really take much in as to what we are doing, but I appreciate the fact I have a pal or pals that do, and that go out of their way to make sure we have these wee days out to bond.

That pal in your group chat is the one you wanna stay besties with, for they will always have your back.

We all need a Terri in our lives.

