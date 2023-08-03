LYNNE HOGGAN: An ode to the friendship group’s social secretary

In the group of pals that do days out, holidays or meet up for lunch every now and then, there’s always the organiser…and the one person that has no idea what’s going on but turns up.

That’s me, I’m the one that turns up. No idea fully of what the day our involves but I’ll be there regardless.

We all need a Terri in our life. My mate Terri goes above and beyond to make sure we all have our wee days out and we all get a catch up.

With a few coming from Perthshire, some Fife and one in Edinburgh, Terri organises our wee events with every detail taken care of.

We’ve just spent the day at Taymouth Marina on the banks of Loch Tay – a stunning place and a bunch of gals all having a good time. Between lounging about in the hot tub, sweating in a steam room or just ordering bloody Mary’s at the bar forgetting some of us have kids to deal with later on…we had a great wee day.

We don’t meet up much but when we do it’s normally Terri that’s organised the event.

Today all I knew is I was being picked up and I owed money for a spa day. I’m that person that needs to be kept right, even in my 30s I still need to be given instructions for a girls day out.

We laughed, chatted rubbish, took selfies and posed for silly photos in swimsuits but most of all we were together as pals.

Laughter is the best medicine

Things have been quite tough for a few of us recently… a spa day can’t fix your problems but it’ll certainly help.

Always make time to meet friends, do something, even if it’s just an hour or two.

Take time to laugh and chill, wear the outfit you maybe feel a little bit apprehensive about wearing – because life is too short and with pals there’s really no judgement about what you look like or what you wear.

I’m the pal that doesn’t really take much in as to what we are doing, but I appreciate the fact I have a pal or pals that do, and that go out of their way to make sure we have these wee days out to bond.

That pal in your group chat is the one you wanna stay besties with, for they will always have your back.

We all need a Terri in our lives.