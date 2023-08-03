Jim Goodwin lays down title challenge as Dundee United boss hints at imminent Tannadice exits

Jim Goodwin claimed the League One title with Scunthorpe United in 2007.

He cemented legendary status in Paisley by captaining St Mirren to the Scottish Communities League Cup in 2013.

However, the Dundee United boss is acutely aware that even some elite footballers will navigate an entire career without enjoying the heady highs of lifting silverware.

And he has urged his Tannadice stars to embrace the challenge ahead and — while no-one of a United persuasion wanted to be in the second tier — ensure they are holding the Championship trophy aloft next May.

“Without a doubt, that (winning the title outright) is the aim,” said Goodwin.

“I was fortunate enough in my playing career to win League One in England and had a fantastic League Cup run with St Mirren. That makes me feel very lucky, given the playing career I had — not quite reaching the peaks that some players do.

“There are some players at an extremely high level of the game, earning great money, that will never win a trophy.

“That’s what you are judged on when you hang up the boots; those memories of team spirit, togetherness and the great days of having something to show for it.

“Of course, the Championship is not the level Dundee United wants to be, but to win a league would be a great achievement for this group — particularly some of the younger players.

“A medal so early in their careers would be great.

“That’s what our intention is — but we are well aware that it won’t be easy.”

Competition

Indeed, Goodwin is keen to show admiration and respect for United’s second tier rivals ahead of their opener in Arbroath.

Scottish bookmakers McBookie made the Terrors 11/8 favourites to secure an immediate return to the top-flight. Partick Thistle (5/1) and Raith Rovers (6/1) are thought to be the closest challengers.

“If a target is on our back and people make us favourites before a ball is kicked, then so be it,” said the Irishman. “We’ll need to handle that level of expectation.

“But there are other teams going unnoticed and, maybe when the season starts, people will see how tough this division will be.

“If you want to talk about history, fanbase and size of stadium, Dunfermline are a big team and have been in the top division. As have Partick Thistle. As have Raith Rovers, if you go back a little further.

“Airdrie are a team that no-one is talking about, but they blitzed their Viaplay Cup group and have a lovely way of playing. Queen’s Park invested heavily and have a Dutch philosophy.

“We have no divine right to win this league. We need to earn it.”

Long haul

Despite cautioning against those who may optimistically predict a procession to promotion, Goodwin is content with his summer rebuild, including impressive captures such and Louis Moult and Declan Gallagher.

And the former Aberdeen and St Mirren manager says he is at Tannadice for the long haul as the Tangerines rebuild from the ashes of relegation.

He added: ”I believe we have put a great group of players together — people are surprised by one or two of the additions we’ve brought in; how we managed to attract them to this level — and we are very excited about the project here.

“This is a long-term thing for me. I would love to be at Dundee United for a long time, but to do that I know we need to be successful.”

Exits

Mark Birighitti, Charlie Mulgrew and, in all likelihood, Aziz Behich will play no part in that “project”.

Birighitti and Mulgrew have not been assigned squad numbers and the club are actively seeking to move them on. Behich remains in Australia due to personal reasons and has been linked with a switch to A-League side Melbourne City.

“It’s still the same (situation) but there will hopefully be a bit of news on one, if not two, by the middle of next week,” confirmed Goodwin.