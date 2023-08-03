Jim Goodwin lays down title challenge as Dundee United boss hints at imminent Tannadice exits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin lays down title challenge as Dundee United boss hints at imminent Tannadice exits

Goodwin wants his players to target the title — but has cautioned against complacency.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin speaks to the media at St Andrews
Jim Goodwin is ready for United's Championship opener.

Jim Goodwin claimed the League One title with Scunthorpe United in 2007.

He cemented legendary status in Paisley by captaining St Mirren to the Scottish Communities League Cup in 2013.

However, the Dundee United boss is acutely aware that even some elite footballers will navigate an entire career without enjoying the heady highs of lifting silverware.

And he has urged his Tannadice stars to embrace the challenge ahead and — while no-one of a United persuasion wanted to be in the second tier — ensure they are holding the Championship trophy aloft next May.

Jim Goodwin lifts the 2013 Scottish Communities League Cup with St Mirren at Hampden
Goodwin, pictured, knows how it feels to lift silverware. Image: SNS

“Without a doubt, that (winning the title outright) is the aim,” said Goodwin.

“I was fortunate enough in my playing career to win League One in England and had a fantastic League Cup run with St Mirren. That makes me feel very lucky, given the playing career I had — not quite reaching the peaks that some players do.

“There are some players at an extremely high level of the game, earning great money, that will never win a trophy.

We have no divine right to win this league. We need to earn it.

Jim Goodwin

“That’s what you are judged on when you hang up the boots; those memories of team spirit, togetherness and the great days of having something to show for it.

Of course, the Championship is not the level Dundee United wants to be, but to win a league would be a great achievement for this group — particularly some of the younger players.

Jim Goodwin, right, in action for Scunthorpe
Goodwin, right, in action for Scunthorpe, with whom he won League One in 2007. Image: Shutterstock

“A medal so early in their careers would be great.

“That’s what our intention is — but we are well aware that it won’t be easy.”

Competition

Indeed, Goodwin is keen to show admiration and respect for United’s second tier rivals ahead of their opener in Arbroath.

Scottish bookmakers McBookie made the Terrors 11/8 favourites to secure an immediate return to the top-flight. Partick Thistle (5/1) and Raith Rovers (6/1) are thought to be the closest challengers.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin pictured during Viaplay Cup win over Peterhead.
Goodwin is content with the progress have made following a poor start to their Viaplay Cup group. Image: SNS

“If a target is on our back and people make us favourites before a ball is kicked, then so be it,” said the Irishman. “We’ll need to handle that level of expectation.

“But there are other teams going unnoticed and, maybe when the season starts, people will see how tough this division will be.

“If you want to talk about history, fanbase and size of stadium, Dunfermline are a big team and have been in the top division. As have Partick Thistle. As have Raith Rovers, if you go back a little further.

“Airdrie are a team that no-one is talking about, but they blitzed their Viaplay Cup group and have a lovely way of playing. Queen’s Park invested heavily and have a Dutch philosophy.

“We have no divine right to win this league. We need to earn it.”

Long haul

Despite cautioning against those who may optimistically predict a procession to promotion, Goodwin is content with his summer rebuild, including impressive captures such and Louis Moult and Declan Gallagher.

And the former Aberdeen and St Mirren manager says he is at Tannadice for the long haul as the Tangerines rebuild from the ashes of relegation.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin, right, and Declan Gallagher, at Tannadice, Dundee
Reunited: Gallagher, right, has linked up again with Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

He added: ”I believe we have put a great group of players together — people are surprised by one or two of the additions we’ve brought in; how we managed to attract them to this level — and we are very excited about the project here.

“This is a long-term thing for me. I would love to be at Dundee United for a long time, but to do that I know we need to be successful.”

Exits

Mark Birighitti, Charlie Mulgrew and, in all likelihood, Aziz Behich will play no part in that “project”.

Birighitti and Mulgrew have not been assigned squad numbers and the club are actively seeking to move them on. Behich remains in Australia due to personal reasons and has been linked with a switch to A-League side Melbourne City.

“It’s still the same (situation) but there will hopefully be a bit of news on one, if not two, by the middle of next week,” confirmed Goodwin.

