Perth prisoners hope to build new futures after constructing entire house inside jail

The project is the result of a partnership with Robertson Construction aimed at tackling a skills shortage in the building industry.

By Morag Lindsay
George Smart shows off his work at the Perth Prison house to Doug Keillor, Executive Managing Director for Robertson Construction Group.
George Smart shows off his work at the Perth Prison house to Doug Keillor, Executive Managing Director for Robertson Construction Group. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Prisoners at Perth have constructed an entire house from the ground up as part of a pioneering project aimed at helping them to rebuild their lives.

The six men, who had little or no experience in the trade 12 weeks ago, did everything, from laying the first bricks for the foundations to placing the last roof tile on top.

They learned a host of new building skills along the way – as well as gaining confidence and learning how to work as a team.

Organisers hope the experience will help them to land jobs, or go onto further training when they leave Perth Prison, thus reducing the risk of them re-offending.

Bosses at Robertson Construction, who worked with them on the scheme, believe it might also help them to tackle a nationwide shortage of skilled labour in the industry.

George Smart, one of the Perth Prison 'builders' walks Dave Barber, Operations Director for Robertson's Construction Tayside, around the project.
George Smart, one of the Perth Prison ‘builders’ walks Dave Barber, Operations Director for Robertson’s Construction Tayside, around the project. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The six men who completed the Construction Skills Academy programme received certificates to mark their achievement yesterday.

They included George Smart, 32. He said working as a team and buoying one another up had been as rewarding as learning the practical skills.

“It’s about hope, isn’t it,” he said.

“Hopefully I can use this to get a job when I get out. I could be looking at a different life now.”

Perth Prison scheme can help boost construction workforce

The successful candidates were whittled down from around 80 who expressed an interest in the scheme. Applicants had to go through a full interview process before they were selected.

John Swinney MSP talking to Craig McFarlane, one of the men who took part in the project.
John Swinney MSP learned about the Perth Prison scheme from Craig McFarlane, one of the men who took part in the construction programme. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Robertson Construction provided the materials for the project and a member of staff to teach practical lessons.

Dundee & Angus College also offered support with training.

David Barber, from Robertson Construction, helped devise the Perth Prison project. He said he was “blown away” by the outcome and looking forward to building on its success.

The company is working on a number of projects across Tayside at the moment, including the new Perth and Monifeith high schools and the East End Community Campus in Dundee.

Perth Prison Governor Andrew Hodge speaking at Thursday's certificate presentation.
Perth Prison Governor Andrew Hodge spoke at Thursday’s certificate presentation. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Each will need around 150-200 people working on them when construction is in full swing.

Perth Prison project may be mirrored elsewhere

The men will now begin the next phase of the Perth Prison project – dismantling the house.

It’s estimated that 80% of the materials can be recycled and re-used by the next batch of trainees.

The success of the initial venture means there’s a long list of people wanting to take part.

The house built as part of the project
The house at Perth Prison, with its roof on the floor alongside was built during the construction programme. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The Perth scheme was a first for the Scottish Prison Service. It’s hoped other jails will now follow suit.

There are also plans for a hospitality course to help address another key skills shortage in Scotland.

‘They’re the ones who made it happen’

Oscar Markham, Construction Academy Officer at HMP Perth, said the scheme had given the men purpose.

“The way they’ve bonded as a team has been just as important as the practical skills,” he said.

Oscar Markham worked with the construction team on the house at Perth Prison.
Oscar Markham worked with the construction team on the house at Perth Prison. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“You could see them wanting to better each other as time went on. If one of them was struggling, they’d go to the other for help. And now I hear them speaking about what they’re going to do next – college courses, or adult apprenticeships, or whatever.”

Oscar added: “None of us knew if this was going to work, but they’re the ones who made it happen.

“We gave them the idea, and the tools, but if they hadn’t put in the work none of this would have been here. I’m really proud of them.”

Thursday’s ceremony was attended by Teresa Medhurst, Chief Executive of the Scottish Prison Service, and dignitaries including North Perthshire MP John Swinney.

