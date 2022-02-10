Almost played at their own game, fighting spirit & fate on Arbroath’s side? 3 talking points as Lichties leave it late against Hamilton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From the outside, anyone looking at the scoreline ‘Arbroath 2-2 Hamilton’ would have thought it was a feast of football at Gayfield.

Yes, the game had four goals.

But, in truth, it was a scrappy affair with little in the way of attractive football on show.

It was a game where the Lichties looked to be struggling but were, rightly, awarded two penalties which bailed them out in the end.

Courier Sport takes a look at three talking points from the match.

Arbroath almost played at their own game

Accies assistant boss John Rankin admitted at full-time that they tried to play Arbroath at their own game.

And it almost paid off.

Hamilton were happy to sit back for periods, inviting the Lichties on to them before bursting forward at the first sight of the ball.

The Arbroath backline had a torrid time of it with David Moyo and Andrew Ryan causing all sorts of problems with their pace and strength.

Colin Hamilton also had a difficult evening against his namesake Jamie (two of FIVE Hamiltons on the pitch) running right down the right flank.

But what the visitors didn’t account for was their host’s dogged determination to get a result no matter what.

Arbroath haven’t lost a game at home since July and they weren’t going to let their own poor performance account for a second defeat at Gayfield.

Fighting to the end

As mentioned, this was not a good performance from Arbroath.

Boss Dick Campbell said as much after the game.

But he has built a squad that fights for one another and each player knows their role in the team and that was clearly evident on Wednesday night.

As the second half ticked on and with little in the way of chances being crated, Campbell threw everything at it.

Dale Hilson, Bobby Linn, Luke Donnelly and David Gold were introduced and the added attacking threat gave the side a boost.

The side still struggled to create many clear-cut opportunities but they managed to get the ball forward and into the Accies’ box a lot more.

Then, just as it looked like the game was lost, Colin Hamilton threw the ball into a packed box for Donnelly to lay it to Jack Hamilton who was clumsily brought down for the penalty.

Fate on Arbroath’s side?

Can things get any better for Arbroath?

They are enjoying the most successful season in their history. They are top of the league and have beaten all of their fellow title contenders.

Now, they find themselves in a position where everything seems to fall in their favour.

Even when not on their game, they find themselves even further ahead at the top of the league.

A hectic end to some important matches at the top of the Championship tonight. -80th minute: Ayr score to beat Killie. -91st minute: Arbroath equalise with Hamilton. -94th minute: Inverness equalise with Partick Thistle. This leaves Arbroath 5 points clear at the top. cinch. — A View from the Terrace (@TheTerraceTV) February 9, 2022

After witnessing the first half, no one at Gayfield would have predicted the Lichties would end the night five points clear of Killie.

A crazy final 10 minutes in each of their rivals games meant that was the case.

There’s still a long way in the season to go and no one at Arbroath would dare to think that the league is in the bag.

But it’s almost starting to feel like it’s meant to be.