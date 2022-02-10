‘Commentator’s nightmare’ as FIVE Hamiltons feature in Arbroath FC game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reporters and broadcasters faced a “commentator’s nightmare” at Gayfield on Wednesday as FIVE Hamiltons featured in Arbroath’s game.

Four players with the surname of Hamilton played in the match involving the Lanarkshire side of the same name – leaving onlookers confused.

The home side featured Colin Hamilton, Chris Hamilton and Jack Hamilton – while Hamilton themselves fielded Jamie Hamilton.

Radio Clyde sports reporter Andrew Maclean branded it a “commentator’s nightmare” on Twitter.

Commentators nightmare here. Hamilton, Hamilton and Hamilton start for Arbroath against Hamilton while Hamilton also have a Hamilton in their starting lineup. https://t.co/ORE1wzRBd7 — Andrew Maclean (@AndrewMaclean_) February 9, 2022

Other well-known voices from the world of sports broadcasting also had their say.

The aptly-named Rory Hamilton, who commentates for BT Sports and Premier Sports, tweeted: “Particularly glad I’ve not been assigned that one.”

Sky Sports reporter Mark Benstead said: “This is an even bigger challenge than when Dundee play McGowan, McCowan and McMullan together,” while fellow Sky broadcaster Ian Crocker added: “And Mullen!”

One poster quipped: “Hamilton Epidemical.”

Another added: “This genuinely sounds like something The Two Ronnies would have reported on in one of their news reading sketches.”

Even The Courier’s own Scott Lorimer had trouble making sense of it all.

1.15am and I'm writing about Colin Hamilton up against Jamie Hamilton with two other Hamiltons on the pitch AGAINST HAMILTON and I think I need to go to bed.😵‍💫 — Scott Lorimer (@scottlorimer89) February 10, 2022

Arbroath scored a late equaliser to draw 2-2 with the visitors and move five points clear at the top of the Championship.

Dick Campbell’s part-time side have become the unlikely leaders of Scotland’s second flight and could find themselves playing Premiership football next season if their current form continues.