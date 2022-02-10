‘Commentator’s nightmare’ as FIVE Hamiltons feature in Arbroath FC game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

‘Commentator’s nightmare’ as FIVE Hamiltons feature in Arbroath FC game

By Bryan Copland
February 10 2022, 9.03am Updated: February 10 2022, 9.05am
The game featured four players called Hamilton. Photo: Bruce White/SNS Group.
Reporters and broadcasters faced a “commentator’s nightmare” at Gayfield on Wednesday as FIVE Hamiltons featured in Arbroath’s game.

Four players with the surname of Hamilton played in the match involving the Lanarkshire side of the same name – leaving onlookers confused.

The home side featured Colin Hamilton, Chris Hamilton and Jack Hamilton – while Hamilton themselves fielded Jamie Hamilton.

Radio Clyde sports reporter Andrew Maclean branded it a “commentator’s nightmare” on Twitter.

Other well-known voices from the world of sports broadcasting also had their say.

The aptly-named Rory Hamilton, who commentates for BT Sports and Premier Sports, tweeted: “Particularly glad I’ve not been assigned that one.”

Sky Sports reporter Mark Benstead said: “This is an even bigger challenge than when Dundee play McGowan, McCowan and McMullan together,” while fellow Sky broadcaster Ian Crocker added: “And Mullen!”

One poster quipped: “Hamilton Epidemical.”

Another added: “This genuinely sounds like something The Two Ronnies would have reported on in one of their news reading sketches.”

Even The Courier’s own Scott Lorimer had trouble making sense of it all.

Arbroath scored a late equaliser to draw 2-2 with the visitors and move five points clear at the top of the Championship.

Dick Campbell’s part-time side have become the unlikely leaders of Scotland’s second flight and could find themselves playing Premiership football next season if their current form continues.

