Cupar North: Almost 400 people turn up to view plans despite a no-show from Persimmon Homes

By Claire Warrender
February 10 2022, 9.10am
Cupar North
An aerial view of the proposed Cupar North development.

Persimmon Homes have defended their decision not to attend a public drop-in event to discuss the controversial Cupar North planning application.

Almost 400 people turned up to look at the plans, which will increase the size of Cupar by 30%.

Many expressed concerns, including the fact the town could be facing a 20-year building site.

CuparIF survey
A previous Cupar North masterplan.

But there was anger that neither the developer nor Fife Council planners were there to answer questions.

The council said it was inappropriate for them to go given the proposal is the subject of a live planning application.

And Persimmon say an official consultation is ongoing.

They have now offered to meet community council members to discuss the plan in detail.

The Cupar North development is one of the largest ever in north east Fife and 456 people have lodged objections.

It proposes 1,400 new houses on local farmland.

And it also moots a new primary school, hotel, retail and petrol station, along with a new bypass.

Turnout showed strength of feeling

Cupar Community Council chairwoman Gina Logan said Thursday’s high turnout showed the strength of feeling in the town.

And she said the community council was dealing with many public queries.

These include questions over when the bypass will be built and if the development will increase the likelihood of flooding.

Almost 400 people attended the information event on the Cupar North planning application.

Ms Logan said: “I am disappointed that neither the applicants, Persimmon Homes, nor Fife Council planning service could come along to what was an opportunity for them to answer local concerns about the proposed development.

“This application has hung over the town for more than a decade-and-a-half.

“The community council organised the exhibition to allow residents to see the effect it will would have on the town.”

Cupar North plan: ‘Creating division and resentment’

Meanwhile, former Cupar councillor Bryan Poole said some aspects of the proposal would benefit the town.

But he accused Persimmon of an unwillingness to engage with the community from the start.

He said: “The lack of communication has allowed genuine concerns, such as the scale of the development and huge doubts about the envisaged timescale.

Bryan Poole has questions over the Cupar North planning application. Picture Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

“Cupar sewage works is currently at capacity, according to Sepa, and will require significant upgrading to support any new housing.

“But the application makes scant reference to this.

“Will the local health centre and schools have the capacity to serve an additional 3,000 people?

“Local people have so many questions that have never been properly considered and answered.

“Thus, instead of this being a welcomed development, it is creating division and resentment.”

Offer to extend consultation period

Persimmon Homes confirmed no-one from their team attended the drop-in event.

But they said they had now invited the community council to a meeting to discuss the plans.

A spokesperson added: “Proposals for Cupar are the subject of a live planning application and have followed the process, which includes an official consultation period.

“Persimmon Homes has already offered to extend the period for people to respond from February 11 to 28, and welcomes comments and questions from the community.”

