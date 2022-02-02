Cupar North: Disappointment as developer shuns community event to discuss controversial application

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cupar North: Disappointment as developer shuns community event to discuss controversial application

By Claire Warrender
February 2 2022, 5.37pm Updated: February 3 2022, 9.42am
Cupar North
An aerial view of the site of the Cupar North development.

Cupar residents are being given the chance to air their views on a massive planning application that could change the shape of the town.

But Persimmon Homes, the developer behind the multi-million bid for Cupar North, will not attend Thursday’s drop-in event.

And Fife Council planning officials will not be present either.

CuparIF survey
A previous Cupar North masterplan.

The proposed Cupar North development would bring more than 1,400 new homes to local farmland.

And the application also includes a new primary school and relief road, as well as a hotel, restaurant, retail and petrol station.

It has proved hugely controversial since it was lodged around 20 years ago.

And while opinions are mixed, many Cupar residents say Persimmon Homes is running roughshod over their views.

A last-ditch plea has now gone out to both the developer and planning officers, urging them to attend the meeting.

‘Short-sighted and disrespectful’

Cupar and District Community Council organised Thursday’s event to allow everyone the chance to have a say.

It was originally arranged for December but postponed due to Covid restrictions.

Members delivered thousands of leaflets to households across the town to invite them along.

But they are disappointed in the response from the developer and the council.

Community council chairwoman Gina Logan said: “This meeting is an important chance to hear the views of Cupar residents.

Part of the proposed Cupar North site.

“It is very disappointing that the developer and Fife Council have both declined our offer to attend our meeting and listen to local people.

“Persimmon Homes’ previous attempts at consulting the community have not been good enough and that’s why this meeting was crucial.”

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie agreed, branding the no-show decision “short-sighted and disrespectful”.

I urge them to see sense and turn up on Thursday.”

Willie Rennie MSP.

He said: “This is a complicated proposal for development that will change the shape of Cupar for generations to come.

“To address the serious questions that residents have it is important that the developer is available.

“I urge them to see sense and turn up on Thursday.”

Fife Council said it would not be appropriate for a planning officer to attend given the planning application is live.

Service manager Alastair Hamilton said: “We have to be impartial when determining an application and attendance could potentially compromise this position.”

Persimmon Homes did not respond to a request for comment.

Cupar North: Housing needed to meet growing need

Cupar North is the biggest, and perhaps most controversial, development affecting Cupar for generations.

And Gina said: “I know we need housing to meet a growing need but Cupar North is a 20-year-old plan based on things we needed then.

“Times have changed and we need to create far more sustainable, smaller developments nearer services – not sprawling estates that could erode so much of the landscape.

“People have said to me they are really worried about the impact of Cupar North.

“If Cupar North goes ahead, it will change Cupar forever.

“We need to make our views known before it’s too late.”

Thursday’s drop-in takes place at The Corn Exchange, St Catherine Street, Cupar, on Thursday February 3, from 2pm to 8pm.

