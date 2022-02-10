New signings give Forfar a ‘boost’ as they head into ‘big couple of weeks’ says Loons’ captain Meechan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar captain Ross Meechan says the new additions to the Loons’ squad will give them a boost as they continue their promotion push in the second half of the season.

The Angus club brought in former Rangers midfielder Kyle Hutton on an 18-month deal and young Killie duo of Tom Brindley and Steven Warnock on loan until the end of the season.

All three have already featured for the club, in the 2-0 weekend win over Albion Rovers, and Meechan says the best is still to come from them.

Meechan’s verdict on new teammates

“They’ve fit in really well,” he told Courier Sport. “Tomas played at the weekend there and did very well.

“It was his first start and I thought he was brilliant.

👏 @tomas_brindley played his first full game for the Loons after joining on loan from @KilmarnockFC last week. pic.twitter.com/cB0qWmJMBq — Forfar Athletic (@ForfarAthletic) February 6, 2022

“Young Stevie came on and looks comfortable on the ball looks like he’ll be able to play a part in the remaining games we have.

“Adding in Kyle Hutton, he’s a great lad to have in the dressing room and he fits in amongst the boys and he adds that experience in the middle of the park.

🎉 New signing @Hutts_1 celebrates his 31st birthday today with a starting place in today's Forfar Athletic line-up. Hope it's a day to remember Kyle! pic.twitter.com/ZDxtUaeLjt — Forfar Athletic (@ForfarAthletic) February 5, 2022

“He’ll be able to keep the ball for us when we need it.

“They have been great additions. It’s a big boost towards the end of the season.”

‘Big weeks’ ahead

The Forfar skipper believes they are coming into a crunch part of their season with a game at the weekend then another in midweek before a top of the table clash with Kelty.

The league leaders are in Scottish Cup action this weekend giving the Loons an opportunity to close the 10 point gap at the top.

But Meechan says they can’t get too distracted by other teams.

“We just need to keep taking care of ourselves and not worry about anyone else,” he said.

“It is hard coming in after the game and looking at other results but at the end of the day we just need to keep winning.

“This is a big two weeks coming up.

“Cowdenbeath away on the Saturday, then we play Stirling on the Tuesday which will be another tough fixture then Kelty on the Saturday.

“They play in the Scottish Cup on Saturday so it is a chance to claw back a few points on them.

“But there are still a good few games left. We just need to look after ourselves.”