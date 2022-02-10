New signings give Forfar a ‘boost’ as they head into ‘big couple of weeks’ says Loons’ captain Meechan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

New signings give Forfar a ‘boost’ as they head into ‘big couple of weeks’ says Loons’ captain Meechan

By Scott Lorimer
February 10 2022, 12.00pm
Forfar skipper Ross Meechan
Forfar skipper Ross Meechan

Forfar captain Ross Meechan says the new additions to the Loons’ squad will give them a boost as they continue their promotion push in the second half of the season.

The Angus club brought in former Rangers midfielder Kyle Hutton on an 18-month deal and young Killie duo of Tom Brindley and Steven Warnock on loan until the end of the season.

All three have already featured for the club, in the 2-0 weekend win over Albion Rovers, and Meechan says the best is still to come from them.

Meechan’s verdict on new teammates

“They’ve fit in really well,” he told Courier Sport. “Tomas played at the weekend there and did very well.

“It was his first start and I thought he was brilliant.

“Young Stevie came on and looks comfortable on the ball looks like he’ll be able to play a part in the remaining games we have.

Adding in Kyle Hutton, he’s a great lad to have in the dressing room and he fits in amongst the boys and he adds that experience in the middle of the park.

“He’ll be able to keep the ball for us when we need it.

“They have been great additions. It’s a big boost towards the end of the season.”

‘Big weeks’ ahead

The Forfar skipper believes they are coming into a crunch part of their season with a game at the weekend then another in midweek before a top of the table clash with Kelty.

The league leaders are in Scottish Cup action this weekend giving the Loons an opportunity to close the 10 point gap at the top.

But Meechan says they can’t get too distracted by other teams.

“We just need to keep taking care of ourselves and not worry about anyone else,” he said.

Forfar skipper Ross Meechan.
Forfar skipper Ross Meechan.

“It is hard coming in after the game and looking at other results but at the end of the day we just need to keep winning.

“This is a big two weeks coming up.

“Cowdenbeath away on the Saturday, then we play Stirling on the Tuesday which will be another tough fixture then Kelty on the Saturday.

“They play in the Scottish Cup on Saturday so it is a chance to claw back a few points on them.

“But there are still a good few games left. We just need to look after ourselves.”

Former Rangers ace Kyle Hutton reveals Forfar boss Gary Irvine tried to sign him in the summer

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]