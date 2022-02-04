Former Rangers ace Kyle Hutton reveals Forfar boss Gary Irvine tried to sign him in the summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Rangers ace Kyle Hutton reveals Forfar boss Gary Irvine tried to sign him in the summer

By Scott Lorimer
February 4 2022, 12.16pm
Forfar new boy Kyle Hutton was teammates with Forfar boss Gary Irvine during their time at St Mirren.
Forfar new boy Kyle Hutton says he is delighted to team up once again with Gary Irvine after completing his move to the Station Park side.

The former Rangers midfielder signed an 18-month deal with the Loons after agreeing a termination of his contract with League Two rivals Cowdenbeath.

The 30-year-old now hopes kick start his career and help the Angus club as they chase League One promotion.

Signing attempt in the summer

Hutton revealed his former St Mirren teammate and new boss Irvine tried to get him to sign up in the summer – but he had already committed to the Blue Brazil.

“Gary Irvine had tried to get me at the start of the season but I’d already said to Cowdenbeath that I would sign,” he told the Daily Record.

“A couple of weeks before the January window ended I had been talking to a couple of the boys from Forfar and just seeing if they would be interested, and the next thing Gaz got in touch and said he still wanted to bring me in.

“I was buzzing with that. When I went to see Maurice Ross about cancelling my deal he wouldn’t cancel it at first, so it was a wee bit of a strange situation, but I finally got it done and I’m there now.

“I played with Gaz, we were at St Mirren together and I’d known him for a while.

“He’s a great guy, all the boys at Forfar all love him there, and I’m buzzing to properly get started with him, make a wee final push and see what happens this season.”

Hoping for a birthday to remember

Hutton featured for his new side as a trialist in Monday night’s 3-2 defeat to Edinburgh City as his papers weren’t registered in time.

The former Rangers League Two winner could now make his proper debut for the side on Saturday when they host Albion Rovers.

Kyle Hutton tussles with Leigh Griffiths during the 2015 Scottish League Cup Semi Final at Hampden.
The midfielder will turn 31 on Saturday and is hoping it will be a day to remember.

“It’s my birthday on Saturday and scoring a goal and taking three points would be a perfect way to kick it off,” he said.

“Kelty are a wee bit far ahead of us, but it’s important that we keep winning as many games as we can, keep a bit of pressure on them.

“But to get three points under my belt would be perfect, so we’ll see what happens at the weekend.”

