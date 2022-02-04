Former Rangers ace Kyle Hutton reveals Forfar boss Gary Irvine tried to sign him in the summer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar new boy Kyle Hutton says he is delighted to team up once again with Gary Irvine after completing his move to the Station Park side.

The former Rangers midfielder signed an 18-month deal with the Loons after agreeing a termination of his contract with League Two rivals Cowdenbeath.

The 30-year-old now hopes kick start his career and help the Angus club as they chase League One promotion.

Signing attempt in the summer

Hutton revealed his former St Mirren teammate and new boss Irvine tried to get him to sign up in the summer – but he had already committed to the Blue Brazil.

“Gary Irvine had tried to get me at the start of the season but I’d already said to Cowdenbeath that I would sign,” he told the Daily Record.

🖊️Welcome to the Loons @Hutts_1 🤝 🏃‍♂️Position:Midfielder

🗓️Age:30

“A couple of weeks before the January window ended I had been talking to a couple of the boys from Forfar and just seeing if they would be interested, and the next thing Gaz got in touch and said he still wanted to bring me in.

“I was buzzing with that. When I went to see Maurice Ross about cancelling my deal he wouldn’t cancel it at first, so it was a wee bit of a strange situation, but I finally got it done and I’m there now.

“I played with Gaz, we were at St Mirren together and I’d known him for a while.

“He’s a great guy, all the boys at Forfar all love him there, and I’m buzzing to properly get started with him, make a wee final push and see what happens this season.”

Hoping for a birthday to remember

Hutton featured for his new side as a trialist in Monday night’s 3-2 defeat to Edinburgh City as his papers weren’t registered in time.

The former Rangers League Two winner could now make his proper debut for the side on Saturday when they host Albion Rovers.

The midfielder will turn 31 on Saturday and is hoping it will be a day to remember.

“It’s my birthday on Saturday and scoring a goal and taking three points would be a perfect way to kick it off,” he said.

“Kelty are a wee bit far ahead of us, but it’s important that we keep winning as many games as we can, keep a bit of pressure on them.

“But to get three points under my belt would be perfect, so we’ll see what happens at the weekend.”