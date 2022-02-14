Kevin McDonald can be a ‘Dundee United leader on and off the park’ without the captain’s armband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kevin McDonald can be a ‘Dundee United leader on and off the park’ without the captain’s armband

By Ewan Smith
February 14 2022, 10.26pm
Kevin McDonald has made an instant impact at Dundee United
Tam Courts believes Kevin McDonald can be a leader for Dundee United on and off the park – without wearing the captain’s armband.

McDonald played his second game for United on Saturday as he helped them claim a hard-fought 1-0 Scottish Cup win at Partick Thistle.

Courts is set to gently ease former Dundee star back following McDonald’s 19-month absence due to a kidney transplant.

But he expects the ex-Scotland star to become increasingly influential this term.

“When you speak to people at Fulham who know Kevin they’ll tell you all you need to know,” said Courts.

Kevin McDonald has been praised by Dundee United boss Tam Courts

“He didn’t have the captain’s armband but he was a leader in the dressing room.

“He’s a big character, very experienced and he has so much composure on the ball.

“It’s good for us to have someone to help Dylan Levitt because a lot of our play has gone through him this season.

“To have someone of Kev’s ability to take the ball could be really significant for us.

Kevin McDonald can help develop Dylan Levitt’s immense talent

“With his experience, knowhow and ability he’s going to be a big influence on Dylan and could really help his development.

“The more they play and train together a lot of Kevin may rub off on him and that’s another big positive of having him here.

“It’s not just Dylan. All of our players will learn from someone who has had the career he’s had.”

Kevin McDonald is ‘highly-motivated’

Kevin McDonald made his Dundee United debut against Motherwell

McDonald described his United debut as one of the ‘best experiences in his life’ as he helped them to a 2-0 win over Motherwell last week.

The Carnoustie-based star has bravely battled back from his kidney transplant to return to the game he knows and loves.

He was given a standing ovation by United fans as he was substituted at Partick.

And Courts is loving having the midfielder at his club.

“It’s been great getting Kevin back playing,” added Courts. “He’s probably answered some of the questions he had in his own head.

“The game against Motherwell was a big thing for him.

“He’s played at such a high level and in so many big games. A game against Motherwell could have seemed insignificant.

“But when you consider the challenges he’s had in the last few years, then it was a huge moment.

“We really wanted to get him here. I am big into stories and I think his is glaring for all to see.

“We knew we’d be getting a very talented guy, a leader and someone who has a lot of motivation to get back playing again.”

