Kevin McDonald can be a ‘Dundee United leader on and off the park’ without the captain’s armband

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts believes Kevin McDonald can be a leader for Dundee United on and off the park – without wearing the captain’s armband.

McDonald played his second game for United on Saturday as he helped them claim a hard-fought 1-0 Scottish Cup win at Partick Thistle.

Courts is set to gently ease former Dundee star back following McDonald’s 19-month absence due to a kidney transplant.

But he expects the ex-Scotland star to become increasingly influential this term.

“When you speak to people at Fulham who know Kevin they’ll tell you all you need to know,” said Courts.

“He didn’t have the captain’s armband but he was a leader in the dressing room.

“He’s a big character, very experienced and he has so much composure on the ball.

“It’s good for us to have someone to help Dylan Levitt because a lot of our play has gone through him this season.

“To have someone of Kev’s ability to take the ball could be really significant for us.

“With his experience, knowhow and ability he’s going to be a big influence on Dylan and could really help his development.

“The more they play and train together a lot of Kevin may rub off on him and that’s another big positive of having him here.

“It’s not just Dylan. All of our players will learn from someone who has had the career he’s had.”

Kevin McDonald is ‘highly-motivated’

McDonald described his United debut as one of the ‘best experiences in his life’ as he helped them to a 2-0 win over Motherwell last week.

The Carnoustie-based star has bravely battled back from his kidney transplant to return to the game he knows and loves.

He was given a standing ovation by United fans as he was substituted at Partick.

And Courts is loving having the midfielder at his club.

“It’s been great getting Kevin back playing,” added Courts. “He’s probably answered some of the questions he had in his own head.

“The game against Motherwell was a big thing for him.

Kevin McDonald was forced to put his football career on hold to tackle a life-threatening kidney condition. After juggling major surgery and becoming a father, he’s back in training and hoping to play again 💙pic.twitter.com/gqKSSuPK1T — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 13, 2021

“He’s played at such a high level and in so many big games. A game against Motherwell could have seemed insignificant.

“But when you consider the challenges he’s had in the last few years, then it was a huge moment.

“We really wanted to get him here. I am big into stories and I think his is glaring for all to see.

“We knew we’d be getting a very talented guy, a leader and someone who has a lot of motivation to get back playing again.”