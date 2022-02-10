EXCLUSIVE: Kevin McDonald labels Dundee United debut ‘one of the best experiences of my life’ as 19-month kidney transplant exile ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin McDonald labels Dundee United debut ‘one of the best experiences of my life’ as 19-month kidney transplant exile ends

By Ewan Smith
February 10 2022, 5.05pm Updated: February 10 2022, 9.06pm
Kevin McDonald is back playing for Dundee United
There was something special about watching Kevin McDonald playing for Dundee United after his brave return from a kidney transplant.

For 73 minutes of United’s 2-0 midweek with over Motherwell, McDonald was back where he belongs.

Football is all he’s ever known and he looked right at home.

McDonald dreamed of making it as a footballer as he came through the ranks across Tannadice Street at Dundee.

The game he loves took a back seat for 19 months as he underwent a life-changing operation, with elder brother Fraser his kidney donor.

Kevin McDonald was back playing after a 19 month absence

McDonald has had a long and illustrious career in English football.

And he played in front of over 85,000 at Wembley in 2018 as Fulham beat Aston Villa in the Championship play-off final.

But, given what he has been through, it’s understandable that Wednesday’s clash with Well means more than any showpiece final.

“It was an unbelievable night for me,” McDonald told Courier Sport.

“I’ve played in some massive games of football like play-off finals and in the English Premier League.

“I could never forget the feeling of beating Aston Villa with Fulham at Wembley.

Former Fulham ace Kevin McDonald is said to be training with Dundee United.
Kevin McDonald was a Wembley hero with Fulham

“But from a life-perspective, this is one of the best experiences I’ve had.

“The Dundee United fans were patient with me.

“I had a couple of misplaced passes but they showed a lot of respect in not getting on at me.

“They understand that I haven’t played for almost two years. I thank every single one of the fans for their attitude.

“They gave me a great reception coming out and even gave me a big applause when I was just warming up.

“It’s a massive boost to play football in front of fans again.

Kevin McDonald thanks his family, fans and the football community

“I appreciate all the support from the football community and I’ve felt support throughout the world.

“It comes together for things like this and that’s the way it should be.

“Football fans can be very supportive and I now have some very supportive fans at Dundee United.

“This is now my home and I’ll make it up to these fans with performances for United.”

McDonald’s friends and his United-daft sister-in-law watched his debut.

His Carnoustie-based family are likely to be Tannadice regulars but mum Liz missed his match as she was abroad.

Kevin McDonald has found his new home at Dundee United

“My mum is on holiday,” added McDonald. “She’s on a 60th birthday trip in Lanzarote.

“She’ll know I played. I’m sure my family will have filled her in.

“I don’t think my family will be too bothered about the performance or result.

“They will just be happy to see me out there again playing again.

“A football pitch is my home. It’s all I’ve ever known. It’s incredible to be back.

“Can I do better? Absolutely.

“But it’s not the time to look at that. It’s time to feel proud that I’m playing again.”

Kevin McDonald opens up on his brave journey back from a kidney transplant to joining Dundee United

