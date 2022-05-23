Proud Callum Davidson turns mind to making sure St Johnstone aren’t in another relegation battle after play-off relief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Proud Callum Davidson turns mind to making sure St Johnstone aren’t in another relegation battle after play-off relief

By Eric Nicolson
May 23 2022, 10.36pm Updated: May 24 2022, 3.26pm
Stevie May celebrates his goal.
“Proud” St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has heaped praise on his players for holding their nerve to keep the Perth club in the Premiership.

And he has pledged to do all he can to make sure they are never in this perilous position again under his watch.

Saints produced a four-goal second half to see off Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the McDiarmid Park play-off.

Stevie May started the scoring with his first touch as a substitute and then Cammy MacPherson, Callum Hendry and Shaun Rooney all got in on the act.

A trying season has ended on a high.

“We all know how tough a season it’s been and where we were,” said Davidson.

“I’m so proud of the boys.

“A big thanks to our supporters.

“After that Kelty game they’ve stood by us and backed us in big numbers tonight.

“We weren’t very good first half – a bit nervous and ponderous but we got the goal.

“It was great for Stevie to get it.

“We’d lost Jamie McCart with concussion before the game and then Glenn Middleton at half-time with a hamstring injury.

“Stevie gives everything for the team and that’s the type of spirit we needed tonight.”

Greater achievement

Saints have become used to winning silverware under Davidson but a survival mission accomplished deserves to stand alongside it for different reasons in his eyes.

“People have asked me about winning the two cups and staying in the league,” he said.

“For me, this a bigger achievement.

“I know that might sound strange.

“But mentally, to play under pressure like this every single week after being bottom from January by quite a bit was incredibly tough.”

Next season

Davidson is already turning his thoughts to improvements that need to be made next season.

“It’s important we get a good strong squad together,” he said.

“We might lose a few players – Zander (Clark) is a definite one – but we need to replace them with quality.

“None of us want to go through something like that again.

“We need to make sure we get our recruitment right.

“What I would like to say is none of the players going to be out of contract have downed tools.

“They’ve worked their socks off and fought for the cause.

“I can’t thank them enough for that.”

