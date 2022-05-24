New care home in Dundee’s West End could feature cinema and hair salon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

New care home in Dundee’s West End could feature cinema and hair salon

By Jake Keith
May 24 2022, 5.30am
The proposed care complex on Perth Road. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.
The proposed care complex on Perth Road. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.

A 60-bed care home with a cinema, hair salon and games room could soon be built in Dundee’s West End.

Care operator Simply UK is behind the plans, which would also see 17 assisted living units built alongside the home.

The facility, to be operated by sister firm Morar Living, would be built on the site of the former Blackness Nursery if a planning application submitted to Dundee City Council is approved.

Games room and piano bar

The plot has lain empty for more than 20 years and is located on the south side of Perth Road, just west of Dundee University Botanic Gardens.

The care home will be sub-divided into six separate compartments, each with 10 en-suite bedrooms, a quiet lounge and a lounge/dining room.

It will include communal and amenity spaces such as a lobby/piano bar, private dining facilities, a games room, hair salon and cinema.

Architectural drawings for the new care home. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.

Neil Dobbie, land director at Simply UK, said: “We’re delighted to have submitted this planning application for a state of the art 60 bed facility to be operated by our sister brand Morar Living.

“It will be complimented by 17 assisted living apartments.

“We look forward to working with Dundee City Council to secure the planning consent as quickly as possible to facilitate an early site start.”

A design statement submitted by Wellwood Leslie Architects says the home is needed because of stricter standards required by the Care Inspectorate.

Some existing care facilities ‘don’t meet standards’

It states two-thirds of similar facilities locally were built in the 1980s.

It says: “A significant proportion of the existing bed spaces within the catchment area therefore will not meet the emerging standards required by the Care Inspectorate for new care home facilities, some of which are being introduced in response to the disastrous consequences of Covid in care home environments (e.g. only 47% have bed spaces with wet room facilities).

The Perth Road site’s entrance, right, is overgrown. Image: Google.

“There is therefore a need for the provision of new care home facilities which are compliant with emerging standards and expectations.”

The firm was also behind plans for a care facility at Stannergate near the east end of the Port of Dundee.

However, this was refused because it was in an industrial area, with noise pollution from the railway line and the port.

Thousands raised to help terminally ill Dundee woman Sophy Mitchell complete bucket list

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]