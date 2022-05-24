New care home in Dundee’s West End could feature cinema and hair salon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 60-bed care home with a cinema, hair salon and games room could soon be built in Dundee’s West End.

Care operator Simply UK is behind the plans, which would also see 17 assisted living units built alongside the home.

The facility, to be operated by sister firm Morar Living, would be built on the site of the former Blackness Nursery if a planning application submitted to Dundee City Council is approved.

Games room and piano bar

The plot has lain empty for more than 20 years and is located on the south side of Perth Road, just west of Dundee University Botanic Gardens.

The care home will be sub-divided into six separate compartments, each with 10 en-suite bedrooms, a quiet lounge and a lounge/dining room.

It will include communal and amenity spaces such as a lobby/piano bar, private dining facilities, a games room, hair salon and cinema.

Neil Dobbie, land director at Simply UK, said: “We’re delighted to have submitted this planning application for a state of the art 60 bed facility to be operated by our sister brand Morar Living.

“It will be complimented by 17 assisted living apartments.

“We look forward to working with Dundee City Council to secure the planning consent as quickly as possible to facilitate an early site start.”

A design statement submitted by Wellwood Leslie Architects says the home is needed because of stricter standards required by the Care Inspectorate.

Some existing care facilities ‘don’t meet standards’

It states two-thirds of similar facilities locally were built in the 1980s.

It says: “A significant proportion of the existing bed spaces within the catchment area therefore will not meet the emerging standards required by the Care Inspectorate for new care home facilities, some of which are being introduced in response to the disastrous consequences of Covid in care home environments (e.g. only 47% have bed spaces with wet room facilities).

“There is therefore a need for the provision of new care home facilities which are compliant with emerging standards and expectations.”

The firm was also behind plans for a care facility at Stannergate near the east end of the Port of Dundee.

However, this was refused because it was in an industrial area, with noise pollution from the railway line and the port.