Home News Perth & Kinross

Why are Perth and Kinross Scouts booming in numbers?

By Emma Duncan
May 24 2022, 5.45am Updated: May 24 2022, 8.07am
The 21st Perthshire Scout group in Comrie has seen the biggest increase in members in Perth in Kinross over the past year.
Scouts in Perth and Kinross have welcomed their biggest jump in members for 80 years.

The number of children signed up for the organisation in the area has risen from 1,313 last year to 1,464 this year – up by nearly 12%.

A further 256 young people are waiting to join.

Scouts chiefs are putting the rise partly down to youngsters seeking more opportunities in the wake of Covid-19.

Daryl Scott, Perth and Kinross district commissioner (Strathearn Area), told The Courier: “People have seen the benefits scouting provides.

Member’s of Comrie’s Scout group toasting marshmallows.

“Scouting provides young people with the opportunities to learn new skills, have fun with friends and make new friends as well as getting to try new experiences.

“This is particularly important following Covid-19/lockdown as young people were stuck at home for long periods of time and scouting gives young people the chance to get back out into their local community and make a difference.”

The boom in interest has been significant in areas like 21st Perthshire (Comrie) where numbers have risen by 250% for Beavers and 111% for Cubs.

54th Perthshire (Auchterarder) has also seen “excellent growth”.

Other Scout activities include tug of war.

Daryl, who has been involved in the Scouts for a decade, said: “I suspect that word of mouth has helped as parents and young people talk about the opportunities scouting provided them over lockdown.

“Scouting has shown that it helps to provide the skills young people need for school, college, university, a job interview etc. and I think that it is fantastic that many young people in Perth and Kinross are getting the chance to experience scouting.

“Scouting actively engages and supports young people in their personal development, empowering them to try new activities, make a positive contribution to society and create connections.”

Chief Scout Bear Grylls. Image: Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock.

It comes after adventurer and chief Scout, Bear Grylls, led a call for new members to sign up last month.

Daryl added: “Volunteering with Scouts is very rewarding, fun and good for you.

“We have a range of roles available – from running activities for young people at a weekly meeting through to doing maintenance on Scouts group buildings a couple of times year.”

