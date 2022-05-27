Teenager tells trial of being ‘rammed off bike’ by pursuing police car in Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teenager tells trial of being ‘rammed off bike’ by pursuing police car in Glenrothes

By Ross Gardiner
May 27 2022, 12.21pm Updated: May 27 2022, 12.29pm
The boy claims he was knocked from his bike by a police car in Glenrothes.
A boy has told a court a police officer “using fear tactics” followed him onto a cycle path in her squad car and knocked him off his bike.

Prosecutors claim PC Kayleigh Simpson collided with the then-15-year-old on the cycle path near Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes and injured him.

Simpson, 33, denies the dangerous driving charge and is on trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The boy, now 17 and thus still cannot be named for legal reasons, said he had been cycling home from the town’s Rimbleton area at around 7pm on March 15 2020.

He told the court he had been out with friends and was returning home.

‘Chase’ begins at crossing

He detailed his route from Rimbleton towards Warout and how he stopped at a zebra crossing for a police car on the way.

“I can’t remember what point they started chasing me,” he said.

“The next thing I remember, I was crossing opposite the bus station.

“A police car was chasing. It sounded close.

“It didn’t seem like calm driving, it sounded aggressive. It made me cycle away.

“It gave me a fright so I started going faster.

“I was more worried about what was going on.

“It wasn’t normal driving. It was terrifying.

“I swear I could hear it revving.

“It felt like a long time but I know it was a short time.”

He said was too scared to stop and began cycling faster than usual.

‘They just rammed me’

The boy said he pulled onto a cycle and footpath beside Auchmuty High School, along which he had pedalled “many, many times” without ever seeing a car on it.

“As I was cycling down the path, I was trying to cycle as fast as I could.

“I could hear them revving.

“Eventually they just rammed me and I went flying.

The cycle path near Auchmuty High School, Glenrothes.

“I don’t remember falling.

“I remember getting up and feeling like a deer in the headlights.

“I stood up instantly and limped.

“My knees were very badly cut and my side had road rash.

“I felt all the pain at once.”

Questioned on police statement

He continued: “She told me to take down my snood.

“It was like she muttered something like ‘it’s not him’ or something like that.”

The boy said he had not felt it safe to stop and the squad car made contact with his back tyre after using “fear tactics.”

The trial is taking place at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Cross-examining, Simpson’s solicitor asked the boy why, in a statement given two days later, he said his bike was only “nudged.”

He put it down to his age at the time.

The boy said he did not recall being asked why he kept cycling, despite being signalled to stop, if he had been smoking cannabis or if he was afraid of getting into trouble.

“None of them happened,” he said.

Trial adjourned

The boy explained he was wearing a snood, beige-red jacket and hat – rather than a helmet – with his hood up and grey joggers.

He described his bike as being without lights but having reflectors on the spokes

Simpson denies a charge that, at a cycle path adjacent to Auchmuty High School, south of Dovecot Road, she drove a marked white Peugeot dangerously as she followed a 15-year-old boy and collided with him, injuring him and damaging his bike.

The trial, before Sheriff Alison McKay, was adjourned until August 24.

