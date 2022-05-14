Liam Craig to call time on playing career – but new role means St Johnstone legend will remain in Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Craig is ready to bring down the curtain on a stellar playing career.

St Johnstone’s all-time appearance record holder has revealed he will be assuming a coaching role with the Perth club next season.

And the veteran midfielder is convinced Callum Davidson’s side will complete a Great Escape via the Premiership play-offs.

Craig, who has clocked-up 452 appearances for Saints in two spells, savoured a four-minute cameo from the bench in a 1-0 win over Aberdeen which evicted Dundee from the top flight.

And he could bring down the curtain on a 19-year career against former club Hibs on Sunday as boss Davidson wraps key personnel in cotton wool.

Craig, 35, was brought to Perth from Falkirk by Derek McInnes and helped end their exile from the top flight.

He missed out on a 2014 Scottish Cup win during a two year stay at Easter Road.

But Craig nailed down his legendary status with the Perth club with two trophy wins last term.

His decision to bow out marks the end of an era for a player who was the bedrock of teams bossed by McInnes, Steve Lomas, Tommy Wright and Davidson.

“That’s 19 years as a full-time footballer and I have always said that if the right opportunity came along to step into coaching I’d think seriously about it,” said Craig.

“I was never worried about retiring and this just feels right.

“People say you should play for as long as you can and I definitely get that.

“But back in January there were a couple of opportunities to move on. I had good conversations with the manager and the chairman, Steve Brown.

“They made it clear I wasn’t going to play much football between then and the end of the season. But they didn’t want me to leave.

“There wasn’t going to be a playing contract going into next season so there was a decision to be made if I did decide to retire from playing.

“Given the affiliation I have with the club, the board and the fans this is where I want to be.

“I am in a fantastic environment to learn and develop so it’s great the manager and the board wanted me to stay.”

Craig will assume the role of first team analyst and development coach.

He has already been edging towards his new role.

“It has been a case of training on a daily basis but starting to get an insight of what happens at a club behind the scenes that you don’t see as a player, when you tend to take things for granted.

“Speaking to Steven MacLean, who is a bit older than me, he has already made that transition.

“He is great to talk things over with. Alex Cleland and Paul Mathers have been the same with me.

“But I still have a couple of weeks left as a player. That is still my main focus.

“I am enjoying training every day and while Wednesday against Aberdeen was potentially my last appearance at McDiarmid I can look back on 452 games and some incredible memories.

“I don’t know if the manager will want me to play a part against Hibs with the two huge play-off games coming up.

“But I am ready if called upon, whether it is 90 minutes, half an hour or another late cameo.”

Craig overtook defender Steven Anderson last year to top the all-time appearance charts.

But he has another record in his sights.

“I am one goal away from catching Macca as the club’s leading scorer in the top division on 47 goals.

“So if we get a late penalty and I’m on the pitch I’ll be looking for the ball!

“But the most important thing is to make sure the core of the squad is ready for the two games coming up. They are huge for the club.

“Like everyone else here I want to make sure we are still a Premiership club next season.

“It is in our own hands now and we have to make sure we do it.

“After the highs of last season this year has been tough. It has been disappointing.

“But over the 12 years as a player here there have been so many highlights.

“I have won three trophies, the old First Division under Derek McInnes and the two cups last season.

“Winning the League Cup at 34 was special. I had never won a cup, never even won any of the semi-finals I was involved in.

“That was the most emotional one for me. I finally had a major trophy to show for my career.

“The Scottish Cup was just incredible, having missed out on the previous one when I was at Hibs.

“I was probably the drunkest person to leave Hampden!

“I had been back home by 6pm after the League Cup final and it was brilliant spending time with the family.

“But after the win over Hibs it was fantastic celebrating with the players.

“It’s just a shame we weren’t able to celebrate that success with the fans, and various players have moved on.

“I have probably enjoyed the last couple of years more than ever and not just because we won the two trophies last season.

“You appreciate it more as you get older and as the years speed by.”