Dick Campbell reacts to Bobby Linn penalty miss and reveals aim for next season after Arbroath play-off heartbreak

Dick Campbell has spoken of the pride he feels to be a part of Arbroath Football Club as he looks to repeat his side’s heroics next season.

After a campaign where his side lost just five league games and finished as top scorers, their Premiership dream came to the cruellest of ends losing their play-off with Inverness 5-3 on penalties.

Neither side could break the deadlock after 210 minutes of football.

Bobby Linn penalty

And Kirk Broadfoot won the tie for Caley after Bobby Linn’s penalty was saved by Mark Ridgers.

“The saddest thing in football is penalty kicks,” he said. “And of course, the man to miss it, Bobby Linn, it’s quite ironic it is his testimonial season.

“But he will come back, he’s 37 and he will come back. There is no one with more enthusiasm for the game than him out there tonight.

“I am gutted for everyone connected to the club but also very proud.

“We went about our job right. I thought they deserved to be in the play-off final. They will be pig sick.”

Campbell admitted that he couldn’t believe the game went to penalties after Arbroath dominated the clash.

‘We go again’

Caley found themselves reduced to nine men after Daniel Devine and Cammy Duffy were given their marching orders.

With their numerical advantage, The Lichties had 21 attempts at goal but couldn’t make the breakthrough.

“Statistically, we were so far ahead of Inverness,” he said.

“Inverness only had one shot in the first half. They defended resolutely.

“They threw themselves at everything. But I have no complaints.

“To play 120 minutes at home and not score a goal, I have no complaints.”

With the Lichties season now over, Campbell says he, and his players, will take a well-earned break before going again next season.

But he’s keen to take his side to the top again.

“My aim now is to repeat what we did this year,” Campbell said.

“You have got to realise what has happened to this football club.

“Over 5,000 here. Inverness played us on Tuesday and there were just 2,000 there.

“I will get away for a break now. I will be on that flight very shortly.

“Then we go again. But as you can detect from my tone of voice I am sad but equally I am very proud.”