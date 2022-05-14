Dick Campbell reacts to Bobby Linn penalty miss and reveals aim for next season after Arbroath play-off heartbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dick Campbell reacts to Bobby Linn penalty miss and reveals aim for next season after Arbroath play-off heartbreak

By Scott Lorimer
May 14 2022, 8.30am
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell can hardly believe it after his side lose out to Inverness on penalties.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell can hardly believe it after his side lose out to Inverness on penalties.

Dick Campbell has spoken of the pride he feels to be a part of Arbroath Football Club as he looks to repeat his side’s heroics next season.

After a campaign where his side lost just five league games and finished as top scorers, their Premiership dream came to the cruellest of ends losing their play-off with Inverness 5-3 on penalties.

Neither side could break the deadlock after 210 minutes of football.

Bobby Linn penalty

And Kirk Broadfoot won the tie for Caley after Bobby Linn’s penalty was saved by Mark Ridgers.

“The saddest thing in football is penalty kicks,” he said. “And of course, the man to miss it, Bobby Linn, it’s quite ironic it is his testimonial season.

Bobby Linn's penalty is saved by Mark Ridgers.
Bobby Linn's penalty is saved by Mark Ridgers.

“But he will come back, he’s 37 and he will come back. There is no one with more enthusiasm for the game than him out there tonight.

“I am gutted for everyone connected to the club but also very proud.

“We went about our job right. I thought they deserved to be in the play-off final. They will be pig sick.”

Campbell admitted that he couldn’t believe the game went to penalties after Arbroath dominated the clash.

‘We go again’

Caley found themselves reduced to nine men after Daniel Devine and Cammy Duffy were given their marching orders.

With their numerical advantage, The Lichties had 21 attempts at goal but couldn’t make the breakthrough.

“Statistically, we were so far ahead of Inverness,” he said.

“Inverness only had one shot in the first half. They defended resolutely.

“They threw themselves at everything. But I have no complaints.

“To play 120 minutes at home and not score a goal, I have no complaints.”

The heroic Arbroath players at full-time.
The heroic Arbroath players at full-time.

With the Lichties season now over, Campbell says he, and his players, will take a well-earned break before going again next season.

But he’s keen to take his side to the top again.

“My aim now is to repeat what we did this year,” Campbell said.

“You have got to realise what has happened to this football club.

“Over 5,000 here. Inverness played us on Tuesday and there were just 2,000 there.

“I will get away for a break now. I will be on that flight very shortly.

“Then we go again. But as you can detect from my tone of voice I am sad but equally I am very proud.”

Arbroath 0-0 Inverness AET (3-5 on pens): Lichties Premiership dream ends on penalties against nine-man Caley

