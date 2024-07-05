SNP veteran Pete Wishart defeats Tories in Perth and Kinross-shire election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish politics

SNP veteran Pete Wishart defeats Tories in Perth and Kinross-shire election

The SNP's longest-serving MP defeated Conservative rival Luke Graham by more than 4,000 votes.

By Justin Bowie
SNP veteran Pete Wishart won Perth and Kinross-shire. Image: PA.
SNP veteran Pete Wishart won Perth and Kinross-shire. Image: PA.

SNP veteran Pete Wishart has beaten Tory candidate Luke Graham in Perth and Kinross-shire for his seventh straight election win.

The long-serving nationalist – who first became an MP in 2001 – headed off the challenge from the Conservatives by more than 4,000 votes.

Mr Wishart picked up 18,928 votes in total across the constituency, 37.8% of the overall vote.

Meanwhile, Mr Graham was backed by 14,801 voters.

The SNP veteran’s success comes against the backdrop of a difficult night for the SNP across Scotland, as the party lost seats heavily to Labour.

The newly elected MP said it was a “tough night” for the nationalists, adding: “I don’t think there’s any way we’re going to put any sort of gloss on it.

Conservative candidate Luke Graham at the count. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“What we’re hearing from colleagues across Scotland is pretty grim.”

Speaking to The Courier after the result was announced, he said: “I am absolutely delighted to be back here. It feels particularly sweet this evening.

“Earlier on we weren’t sure how it was going to work out here in Perth.

He added: “We win here because we’re embedded in the community.

“We fight hard in election campaigns, and I think that’s why we’ve won so well.”

Mr Wishart had previously represented the Perth and North Perthshire constituency since 2005, before it was replaced by boundary changes.

The new Perth and Kinross-shire seat was a key target for the Tories, who were hoping to benefit from a slump in the SNP vote despite their own misfortunes.

Victory for the Conservatives here would have been doubly sweet given the seat partially covers First Minister John Swinney’s Holyrood constituency.

John Swinney and Pete Wishart in Perth. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Tory hopeful Mr Graham was initially confident he had a much stronger chance at winning after a shock exit poll showed the SNP falling to 10 seats.

After the result was announced, Mr Graham told The Courier: “I’m obviously very disappointed.

“We’ve got a humbling, we’re seeing that across the country.

“As a party we need to look into ourselves. What I want to make sure is we start looking at how we’re not just against the SNP, we’re for a lot of things as well.”

Mr Wishart famously held on against the Tories at the 2017 election by just 21 votes in one of the country’s closest election contests that year.

Tory candidate Mr Graham served as the MP for Ochil and South Perthshire between 2017 and 2019.

Labour picked up 9,018 votes in the constituency, while the Lib Dems finished fourth with 3,681.

Reform UK were backed by 2,970 voters.

See more results from across Scotland on our tracker page.

Conversation