EVE MUIRHEAD: Swapping the London Marathon for an 85-mile Etape Caledonia cycle and my worries for Emma Raducanu

The Courier columnist is ready to begin her Etape Caledonia training after completing the London marathon.

Eve successfully complete the London Marathon and Emma Raducanu is about to drop out of the top 100. Images: Shutterstock.
Eve successfully complete the London Marathon and Emma Raducanu is about to drop out of the top 100. Images: Shutterstock.
By Eve Muirhead

I must be a glutton for punishment.

My body is still recovering from running 26 miles round the streets of London and in a couple of weeks it will be screaming at me as I try to do 85 miles on a bike in Highland Perthshire!

At the start of next week the Etape Caledonia training begins.

Thankfully, my leg didn’t give up on me in Sunday’s London Marathon.

All the things people tell you will happen, did happen.

That ‘wall’ everybody talks about becomes a mental and physical challenge when there’s still around 10 miles to go.

You see a lot of people pulling over to the side with muscle issues around that point.

I knew that the last thing I could afford to do was stop, so thankfully I was able to push through.

The crowd definitely helps – and I was chuffed to post a time of less than three and a half hours.

And even a man dressed as Big Ben going past me didn’t spoil the day!

I was even happier to have raised nearly £6,000 for Doddie Weir’s charity and one of the best bits of Sunday was meeting other people fundraising for MND.

I have to thank Steve Cram for planning my training and being a great support – there aren’t many amateur runners who would get that opportunity.

And he even let me have half a glass of wine on my birthday the day before when we were out for dinner with Paula Radcliffe and Chris Evans!

My 33rd birthday weekend isn’t one I’m likely to forget, that’s for sure.

A big curling weekend lies in store.

Scotland are through to the knockout stages of the World Mixed and both Senior World Championships.

Good luck to all three teams and hopefully it’s a full house of golds.

A Seniors winners’ medal would be the last one to add to my collection, I suppose, but I’ve got 17 years to think about whether I’ll make a comeback to give that a go!

These are worrying times for Emma Raducanu.

Even though it was an achievement that can never be taken away from her, the fear that her incredible US Open triumph of 2021 was too much too soon is looking more and more an accurate prediction.

It’s not a good sign when she’s getting ultra defensive with journalists.

We all have times when we don’t want to answer questions but there’s nothing to be gained by the sort of stone wall approach she took to her media duties ahead of the Madrid Open.

I couldn’t begin to figure out where the anger is coming from but it could well be a combination of things.

That she’s now pulled out of the event with a wrist injury and will drop out of the world top 100 paints a picture of a career that is heading in the wrong direction.

Emma is definitely young enough and talented enough to fight her way back but if she ever wins a second grand slam I think that will be a much bigger accomplishment than her first in New York.

Over 3,000 Dundee fans packed the away end at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee right to fight Queen's Park in ticket row and can use…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Lesley Hart column Picture shows; Rehearsals for Welcome to Bannockburn by Lesley Hart. na. Supplied by A Play, A Pie and A Pint Date; 11/04/2023
LESLEY HART: Meet me on the other side of SAB Monday
Post Thumbnail
The human race has never faced a more pernicious threat than screens
Eve Muirhead will be taking part in her first London Marathon. Images: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Injury has impacted pre-London Marathon preparations but I'm determined to finish
Post Thumbnail
A tale of horror – the frustrations of being in a queue that has…
Team Mouat are world champions. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: World champions Team Mouat don't have a weakness and why Niklas Edin's…
Zach Robinson celebrates with Alex Jakubiak. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak have been the difference as Dundee's title…
Lesley has a handy guide for middle age.
LESLEY HART: Manifesto for the middle aged
Post Thumbnail
The difference between a trick, a joke, and being fooled
SRU chief executive, Mark Dodson. Image: SNS.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mind games with Gregor Townsend is risky for SRU chief executive Mark…

